Cork v Galway: Minor ladies footballers in search of All-Ireland glory

Rebels face Galway hoping the capture the crown after the county's U14s and U16s were edged out earlier this summer
Evie Twomey, Cork, winning this ball from Ellylanna Madden, Cavan during their ZuCar All-Ireland Minor A semi-final match at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Rory Noonan

IT’S back to Nenagh tonight for the Cork ladies minor footballers as they take on Galway in the ZuCar All-Ireland final.

It was a happy hunting ground two weeks ago for Joe Carroll’s side and he will be hoping for a similar result this evening, throw-in 7pm at MacDonagh Park.

At the same venue two weeks ago they got the better of Cavan in the semi-final and they will be aiming to keep their winning run going at the venue tonight.

Cork showed enough in that win over Cavan that they won’t be beaten easily and will go into the game as slight favourites against a Galway side who impressed in their win over Kildare. The Tribeswomen had an 11-week break since their last game and once they got going there were always in control, with Sarah Duffy raising two green flags in their 2-10 to 0-11 victory.

With such a long lay-off that win will have done Galway good and the same can be said of the Rebels after their clash with Cavan.

Aimee Corcoran, Cork, holding off the tackle of Sinead Levingstone, Cavan. Picture: Dan Linehan
Aimee Corcoran, Cork, holding off the tackle of Sinead Levingstone, Cavan. Picture: Dan Linehan

From start to finish Cork led and by half-time they were nine points to the good and ended up winning by eight – 3-13 to 1-11, with the goal for Cavan coming in the last few minutes when it was over as a contest.

This is an impressive Cork side who can move the ball at pace from defence to attack, with the likes of Evie Twomey, Rachel Leahy and Orlaith Cahalane full of pace that will put fear into any defence.

On the flip side the Rebels defence is led by the likes of Lia Heffernan and Sadbh McGoldrick, both in top form in the semi.

Heffernan is the type of full-back no forward will fancy facing and is certainly someone that leads by example. Like a lot of this side, they have the potential to go on and represent Cork at the top level but for now, their concentration will be on bringing one football title to Cork this year.

For Orlaith Cahalane, it will be a busy few days, and she won’t have too much time to celebrate if they win. She is also part of the Cork senior camogie side that take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final next Sunday so she will be hoping to add two medals to the trophy cabinet in five days.

This is going to be another tough test for the Rebels but they can overcome and it’s sure to draw a huge crowd to MacDonagh Park tonight.

This final hasn’t been played since 2019 with the Rebels emerging as champions Had they not lost to their opponents tonight in 2014 and 2018 then Cork would have been going for seven titles ‘ in a row’ if out take out the last two years.

