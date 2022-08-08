Laura Mooney impresses at popular Grange-Fermoy Road Race event

ALTHOUGH the men’s race may not have been up to the standard of the previous two years, a competitive women’s event marked the annual Grange-Fermoy promotion which took place on the outskirts of the town.

Attracting over 150 runners, the race was sponsored by Synergy Credit Union and held in honour of long-serving and esteemed Grange-Fermoy club member, Bob Burke, who was on hand to present the prizes.

Maurice Tobin and Ciara Byrne with Bob Burke at the Fermoy road race held in Bob's honour. Picture: John Walshe

Laura Mooney, one of the country’s leading junior athletes, made the long journey from Tullamore worthwhile when finishing sixth overall to take the first female prize in a time of 22:11.

On scholarship at Providence College where she is coached by Ray Treacy, the 20-year-old set an Irish junior 5000m record of 16:19.43 back in April 2021, a time she improved by exactly 10 seconds this past April to 16:09.43. She returns to the Rhode Island college on August 20 where cross-country will be her main priority for the months ahead.

Dympna Ryan of the Dundrum club in Tipperary finished second in a time of 22:49 with Martina Kiely of St Finbarr’s – winner of the Cork BHAA 5km and Millstreet five-mile in recent weeks – having to settle for third in 23:04.

Sheila Magorrian, Des White and Geraldine Hartnett of the promoting Grange-Fermoy club at their four-mile race. Picture: John Walshe

Claire McCarthy, who represented Ireland in the marathon at 2017 World Championships and in her first race for some time, finished fourth ahead of her Leevale colleague Michelle Kenny, winner of the F40 cross-country at the recent World Masters’ in Finland.

The men’s race at Fermoy was a repeat of the West Waterford 5km two nights before as Sergiu Ciobanu (Clonliffe) and Pat Hennessy (West Waterford) again took the first two places. Ciobanu recorded 20:05, 10 seconds ahead of Hennessy.

Sergiu Ciobanu, winner of the Fermoy four-mile road race, pictured with Bob Burke in whose honour the race took place. Also pictured are Sinead Cotter and Clotilde Fitzgibbon of the promoting Grange-Fermoy AC. Picture: John Walshe

John Meade (St Finbarr’s) and Donal Coakley (Leevale) had just returned from a week’s altitude training and they fought out their usual tussle with the ‘Barr’s man coming out best to take third spot in 20:47.

Results:

Men:

1 S Ciobanu (Clonliffe) 20:05; 2 P Hennessy (West Waterford) 20:15; 3 J Meade (St Finbarrs) 20:47; 4 D Coakley (Leevale) 21:36; 5 K McKeown (Grange-Fermoy, M45) 21:56; 6 A Goulding (Grange-Fermoy) 22:12.

M40: 1 D Greene (Grange-Fermoy) 22:22; 2 C McParland (St Finbarrs) 25:50; 3 C McElvaney (Grange-Fermoy) 26:19.

M45: 2 P Cotter (Eagle) 22:43; 3 M O’Reilly (St Finbarrs) 23:29.

M50: 1 L O’Connor (Grange-Fermoy) 22:15; 2 S McSweeney (St Nicholas) 22:33; 3 J Murphy (Grange-Fermoy) 23:38.

M55: 1 K Twomey (unatt) 28:03; 2 K Harte (St Catherines) 28:40; 3 M Twomey (Torino) 29:29.

M60: 1 W O’Donoghue (Mooreabbey) 24:35; 2 M McGrath (Eagle) 26:25; 3 J Collins (Leevale) 26:35.

M65: 1 N O’Brien (Clonmel) 35:41; 2 P Mullins (unatt) 36:13; 3 S Stone (Youghal) 39:45.

M70: 1 M Tobin (Grange-Fermoy) 33:44; 2 J Walshe (RRC) 36:21; 3 D O’Brien (St Nicholas) 38:38.

M75: 1 T Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 37:51.

MJ: 1 K Clancy (Grange-Fermoy) 26:03; 2 J Dineen (Grange-Fermoy) 26:05.

Women:

1 L Mooney (Tullamore) 22:11; 2 D Ryan (Dundrum) 22:49; 3 M Kiely (St Finbarrs) 23:04; 4 C McCarthy (Leevale, F45) 23:43; 5 M Kenny (Leevale, F40) 24:22; 6 S Rynne (Kilmurry-Ibrickane NC) 24:52.

F40: 2 D Ansbro (Youghal) 27:43; 3 J Grumbridge (Grange-Fermoy) 29:34.

F45: 2 G Conroy (Watergrasshill) 26:47; 3 E Hanley (Grange-Fermoy) 27:19.

F50: 1 S Magorrian (Grange-Fermoy) 30:20; 2 A O’Flynn (Grange-Fermoy) 34:33; 3 A O’Mahony (Grange-Fermoy) 39:45.

F55: 1 C Ryan (Togher) 32:59; 2 N Sheehan (unatt) 33:41; 3 C McCarthy (Grange-Fermoy) 40:54.

F60: 1 L Feeney (St Catherines) 37:15; 2 A Cooney (Midleton) 38:57; 3 M Lee (St Catherines) 40:38.

F65: 1 N Harrington (Galtee) 38:51.

F75: 1 M Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 50:54.

FJ: 1 R Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 27:54; 2 C Carolan (unatt) 27:54; 3 L Fitzgibbon (Grange-Fermoy) 31:47.