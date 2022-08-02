Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 16:15

Newtown: We were huge underdogs and we loved every bit of that

Newtownshandrum defeated a highly-rated Kanturk last weekend and now prepare to take on Midleton
Newtown: We were huge underdogs and we loved every bit of that

Newtownshandrum's Darargh Hawe gets off his pass from Kanturk's Ryan Walsh last weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coleman

THERE wasn’t much expectation surrounding Newtwonshandrum before their clash with Kanturk in Group A of the Co-op Superstores Cork Premier SHC in Charleville last Saturday. That low-key build-up made their win all the sweeter, says selector Shane Naughton.

“We’re absolutely delighted. We put huge work into this. We’ve a special group of players here and we knew that we could get more out of them.

“Our biggest focus, for the past seven or eight months, was to get a bit of enjoyment back into this. Senior hurling is a serious business, and the lads know that; we do the serious stuff, but then that stuff is parked and a big part of it, for us, was bringing the energy back into it, so that they enjoy what they do.

“We saw that there in the last 10 or 15 minutes. Fellas came on and worked hard, brought a massive energy into it and we really enjoyed that.”

Much of Newtown’s dominance came from their half-back-line trio of Tim O’Mahony, Conor Twomey, and Jack Herlihy, while the way they dominated Kanturk’s puck-out was a feature of the game, things that Naughton acknowledged.

“Yeah, they were outstanding. Three unbelievable players and when you get them in one line, that’s what makes the best of the deliveries going in and they were outstanding today. It was a huge game for them, coming back from the break with Cork and they had a point to prove.

“We put huge work in (to the puck-outs). They’re very, very good at it.

“They haven’t come through the ranks and won all that they’ve won over the past five or six years without being excellent at stuff like that. 

There was no point in us having a good half-back line if our forwards weren’t able to cover off that and punish them.

“One thing we worked on was not just winning the break, but punishing them. Winning the break is just 50% of the work; you have to punish it, so we worked hugely on that in the last month, and it paid dividends there.”

CHALLENGE

Next up for the Avondhu side is reigning county champions, Midleton.

“A huge challenge again and we’ll be massive underdogs. They’re county champions, but we’ll go up and try our best and that’s all we can do on the day.

“There was nothing said about us coming into the championship, and that’s the way we want it. We were huge underdogs here and we played that up to the last and we loved every bit of it. We’re looking forward to next week and it’s a case of driving it on now.”

Read More

Premier SHC: Tim O'Mahony drives Newtown on despite red card in Kanturk win

More in this section

Cork basketball star Edel Thornton selected as Irish captain Cork basketball star Edel Thornton selected as Irish captain
M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals Sars sisters Molly and Lucy Lynch deliver Poc Fada double for Cork
Derry City v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Cork City handed very tough FAI Cup draw after Cobh Ramblers win
cork gaa
<p>John Murphy during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel &amp; Golf Resort. Picture: Niall O'Shea </p>

Cork golfers James Sugrue and John Murphy on form at the K Club

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more