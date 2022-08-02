Fermoy on a roll in both codes after football and hurling wins

THE Fermoy hurlers rounded off a good week for the club when they got the better of Cloyne in their Co-Op Superstores SAHC clash at Dungourney on Saturday.

Being a dual club is never easy and with 11 players involved that were also on the football side, it’s always a tough task to change codes in the space of a week.

Nine of the football team started, with James Molloy coming on in the hurling game having started in the football and Darragh Daly started in the hurling having come on in the football.

Add in the fact you are playing Cloyne who never make it easy for any side and Fermoy knew they were going to be in for a tough afternoon.

Early on it was looking to be that way as the famed hurling club raced into a six-point lead before Fermoy registered their first score but a goal from Padraig De Roiste got them back in contention.

Two second-half goals, one the last shot of the tie, helped secure their win as they came out on top by 3-17 to 0-19 after a great game for any neutral to have seen.

For Fermoy selector Trevor Grumbridge it was all about getting the win under their belts and then driving on from there.

“We are absolutely delighted because we had a decent league and people were saying we were this and we were that so we were nervous coming into the game.

It has been a long time since we played any hurling as we played football for a few weeks going into the Bishopstown game so we were very rusty and slow to start.

“But they are a great bunch and they showed great composure and we got the win and it doesn’t matter for any team this weekend whether you win by one or 10 points, you get the win and move on.

“That’s all we wanted to do so job done.”

The goals were big scores for Fermoy, with the first one, in particular, bringing them back into contention.

“That was a massive score. I think it was 0-7 to 0-2 at the time when the goal came and it brought us back into it.

“In fairness to Cloyne, they were doing all the hurling at the time.

“I knew we would be rusty and that we might come good in the second half and we had the wind then as well.

“We had a few young lads who stood up when the time came at the end and that’s what we need.

“They are a mighty bunch and we will prepare for Newcestown now next week.”