After high drama for Cork City at St Colman's Park, Colin Healy focuses on the league 

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy was thankful that no one was injured after a fence collapsed when fans celebrated Ruairí Keating’s winner in their FAI Cup victory over rivals, Cobh Ramblers.

“Absolutely, it was a worrying moment for supporters. I think they got it under control after a while and, hopefully, nobody was hurt. It was great that the game went on, but, hopefully, nobody got hurt.”

Cork City fans during celebrations after Ruairí Keating's goal on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There were tough conditions for City. The warm weather created a dry pitch at St Colman’s Park, along with causing fatigue.

Healy was delighted that his side advanced to the next round after a difficult contest. “Getting into the next round of the cup was always the priority,” Healy said. “It is a hard place to come. They are a good side. They showed that in the last few weeks, with the results they have had.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough game. It can be tough conditions down here. We got a great goal with Keats and we defended very well, and we go into the next round now.

“The heat was a factor. A few of the boys got tired, but we have a strong bench. We made the changes when needed. I thought that really helped us.

“It was a worked-on set-piece. It was great that it came off. We have been trying that now for a few weeks. It was a great ball by Matt Healy, and the finish then by Keats is very good. It’s always nice when those things come off.

It’s nice to get to the next round. Over the last few years, this club has had a lot of trips to the Aviva. It’s always nice to come down here and get into the next round.”

Healy made changes to the starting 11 as well as formation, away from his usual 3-5-2 to 4-3-3.

“I just went for a bit of a change,” Healy said. “It was good we got Dylan (McGlade) involved, Keats was on the right and Louis (Britton) up top. I liked the formation with the back four. It’s different to what we have been used to with the 3-5-2, but with the players that we have, we can be flexible and we can move to different systems.

“Jimmy Corcoran has been brilliant. David (Harrington) has been brilliant as well for us. He has been fantastic.

“The way the two of them train, obviously we have got Corey Chambers as well, but the way the two boys train together is great. Jimmy was in today and Harry is behind him all the way as well, so it’s fantastic.

“Jimmy trains brilliantly. He is a very good trainer and he’s a very good professional. When we put him in; I have no problems with him. You saw him against Galway, he was excellent there as well.”

City are back in league action on Friday, against Athlone Town. “The boys will do their recovery tomorrow. And we will be back in again on Tuesday. They are all massive games. We will get the lads ready. I know the heat will have to be factored in a bit with the lads’ preparations during the week, so we will have to keep an eye on that in training sessions. But it’s a big game Friday.”