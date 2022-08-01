Battle Away delivers a big win at Cork Racecourse

THERE was some competitive fare at Monday’s Bank Holiday fixture at Cork Racecourse and the Ross O’Sullivan-trained Battle Away, owned by Dan Rohan from Midleton, returned to the biggest cheer of the afternoon on recording a comprehensive success in the Follow Us On Instagram Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

The nine-year-old Battle Away, who returned from a near three-year absence to win a Killarney handicap hurdle last month, came from well off the pace on the outer. Although slightly impeded two out, she eased to the front for Jack Foley before the last to beat Search For A Myth by four lengths. Natural Look, who was badly hampered by a faller two out, stayed on to purposeful effect from the last to return a further half-length adrift in third spot.

Jockey Foley reported: "I felt it was the right thing to drop her in today and I knew that she would pick up the way that she did. I was always confident on her from the second last and Ross [O’Sullivan] has done a great job with her."

Listowel-based handler Eoin McCarthy kept his supporters happy by saddling Dorans Boy to win the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle over an extended two and a quarter miles.

The 102-rated Dorans Boy, who finished third on his previous start in an unplaced maiden hurdle at Limerick last month, made his way to the front after four out under Newcastlewest native Gary Noonan. Viceregent threw down a determined challenge after the final flight, but the winning son of Sans Frontieres was in no mood to be denied inside the final 50 yards out as he pulled out that little bit more to beat Charles Byrnes’ charge by a neck in what was the closest finish of the afternoon.

"He was tough and he ran into a bit of traffic at Limerick the last day, “said handler McCarthy Dorans Boy.

"I’m delighted for his owner David Kelly who has been a good supporter of the yard and hopefully Dorans Boy is a horse that’s now on an upward curve."

There was a major surprise in the featured Buy Tickets Online At CorkRacecourse.ie Hurdle over three miles as the Gordon Elliot-trained Dallas De Pictons gamely got the better of long odds-on favourite Ronald Pump. The Matthew Smith-trained Ronald Pump, having finished a creditable seventh to Hewick in the Galway Pate five days earlier, couldn’t raise his effort from between the final two flights as the winning French-bred asserted to score by one and three quarter lengths under Jack Kennedy.

"He’s still a horse with plenty of ability," commented jockey Kennedy of the Gigginstown House Stud-owned Dallas Des Pictons. "He jumped the second last and he was always doing enough after that."

The Ray Cody-trained Watch The Weather annihilated the opposition under Rachael Blackmore in the Kanturk Handicap Hurdle. The Kayf Tara-sired Watch The Weather stepped forwards from his most recent sixth-placed effort at Tipperary in late June by storming clear before the last to dismiss The Big Chap by a widening seven lengths on what was his first start in handicap company.

Cody reported: “I thought that he would run well, but I didn’t think that he would win like that.

His jumping was very good and he’s in a 0-102 handicap hurdle at Wexford on Friday. He will probably run there."

Bryan Cooper, having partnered a winner aboard Flaming Moon for Matthew Smith at last week’s Galway festival, teamed up with Noel Meade to capture the opening Mallow Mares’ Maiden Hurdle aboard Sheishybrid.

The four-year-old Sheishybrid, having come third to Lihyan in a maiden hurdle at this same venue in early July, was always positioned towards the head of affairs and she made the best of her way home from the third-last to defeat Still Ciel by three lengths.

“I knew that she was going to be sharper today than the last day here, “said Cooper of Sheishybrid, owned by the Navan-based Rockmore Partnership. “She was only doing the bare minimum in front and I think that she will improve again. There should be plenty of races to be won with her."

The Paddy Downey-trained Little Big Rocky was a most authoritative winner of the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle. Little Big Rocky, upped 14 lbs for winning at Killarney last month, eased to the front with Conor McNamara at the third-last and he was clearly in command on the flat with one and a half lengths separating him from runner-up Walnut Beach.

Slane-based handler Downey remarked of the seven-year-old Little Big Rocky, owned by the Lane Syndicate: “He’s a horse that’s learning on the job and chasing will be his game. That might be his last start over hurdles and we’ll start treating him like a good horse now."

Cassarina Gold and James Kelly Smith win the Cork Racecourse flat race. Picture: Healy Racing

On a bleak afternoon for afternoon with all seven favourites getting beaten, the Matthew Smith-trained mare Cassarina Gold sprung a 33/1 surprise by leading from over two furlongs out to beat Battle Of Mirbat in the closing Follow Us On Facebook Flat Race. This was a real family affair as Cassarina Gold was providing handler Smith’s 16-year-old son James Kelly Smith with a very first success in the plate.

The next meeting at Cork takes place on the evening of Friday, August 12.