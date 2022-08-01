PIHC: Bandon hurlers gear up for huge clash with Inniscarra 

BANDON secured bragging rights and overcame Valley Rovers in Friday’s Co-Op Superstore Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship encounter.

Bandon showed grit and desire to beat their near neighbours, with Charlie Long, Michael Cahalane, and Darren Crowley among the Bandon scorers.

Next up for Bandon is a meeting against Inniscarra in Cloughduv on Friday.

Bandon manager Pat Barry was relieved to come through the derby at Newcestown with a win.

“To come into a game like this, you know what you are going to get against Valleys; good, tough, strong hurling. We know the talent at their disposal.

“It just came down to a dogfight in the end. There were some great scores from both teams. But a credit to our lads, they just could not stop working.

“It is absolutely brilliant to see and I just couldn’t speak higher of all of the lads we have involved there.

“I’d say this is the youngest team we have had for a while. Fellas like myself who were pushing on and it was time to go for myself anyway.

“Look, these lads are very committed. I’d say we gave 31 or 32 fellas runs during the league and all good quality game time.

“We were able to see what we had. We have plenty on the bench. We are delighted with how everyone applied themselves.

“There are fellas unlucky to make it, as with every team. We are delighted with what we have. We have won nothing, but we will push on from here.

These local derbies are not won by cricket scores. Every fella wants it, they all know each other well. Everyone likes bragging rights in the parish.

“We are not patting ourselves on the back and saying job done or anything. It is the first round and it is the first game.

“We have another vital game next week, so it is just about trying to get the lads’ bodies right, their minds right and just keep pushing on.”

Looking ahead to their game against Inniscarra, Barry added: “It is not something we are going to pat ourselves on the back. We have a recovery session and then we will get the minds right again.

“We will get refocused. I don’t think we picked up too many knocks there luckily. We will assess those and we will move on again.”

Bandon will hope to use the momentum gained from this success as a catalyst to drive them forward for the rest of the campaign. After last year’s setback, the Lilywhites are determined to bounce back.