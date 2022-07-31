Cork U16s lift All-Ireland title after first half goals put Tipp on the back foot

Cork 2-18 Tipperary 0-10

A SUPERB Cork U16 weathered an early Tipperary challenge to confidently retain their All-Ireland crown at Mallow where first-half goals from Sarah Murphy and Grainne Finn turned the game in the Rebels' favour.

It was back-to-back Tesco U16 A All-Ireland titles for Cork, and were it not for Covid in 2020 could very well be four in a row in front of a huge crowd.

Cork players celebrating their victory. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Seven points separated the sides at the interval as Cork held a 2-6 to 0-5 advantage and looked in a strong position to add to the minor title the county annexed recently.

Early on it wasn't as clear-cut, Corks hit five wides in a row before finally scoring and Tipp availing of every chance to go three in front thanks to Sarah Corcoran (2) and Danielle Ryan.

Cork settled with a Kate Fennessy point and with the midfield pairing of Ava Fitzgerald and Amy McCarthy was hugely influential as they drove at the Tipp defence who were and conceding frees which Grainne Finn converted.

Cork's Gráinne Finn looking to get past Tipperary's Sarah Corcoran in the Tesco All-Ireland U16 A Camogie Championship final at Mallow. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Kate Fennessy and Caoimhe Stakelum swapped points as it remained level but a superb run from McCarthy was instrumental in Cork’s opening goal as her long-range effort dropped short and Sarah Murphy reacted fast to finish to the net.

Again the sides swapped points but Cork, boosted by the goal, came in search of more. Finn then finished a good move by Orlaith Cremin to open a six-point advantage which Fennessy turned into seven before the break.

The second half belonged to Cork they were totally dominant in all sectors.

Corcoran did get Tipperary off the mark with an early second-half free but with all the Cork forwards on top they reeled off the scores. Nicole Kelly did force a good save from Emma O'Sullivan but that was the nearest Tipperary came as the Cork defence closed them down totally.

Up front, Aoibhinn O'Neill, Fennessy, Amy Sheppard, Cremin, Sarah Murphy, Finn and Louise O'Neill were all on target as the flood gates opened.

Corcoran did keep Tipperary on touch with frees, as well as a score from Ciara O'Hora but on the day there was no disputing the result as the Cork camogie bandwagon continued to roll with Ava Fitzgerald named as Player Of the Match.

Cork players Kate Fennessy and Ava Fitzgerald in a tussle for the ball with Tipperary's Alison Fitzgerald. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Scorers for Cork: G Finn 1-3, S Murphy 1-2, K Fennessy 0-4, A Fitzgerald 0-3 (0-1 f), A O'Neill 0-2, A Sheppard 0-1.

Tipperary: S Corcoran 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), C Stakelum 0-2, D Ryan , C O'Hora 0-1 each.

CORK: E O'Sullivan; C Rice, S Hurley, R Roche; A Daly, L Dunlea, A O'Riordan; A Fitzgerald, A McCarthy; A O'Neill, G Finn, K Fennessy; L O'Connell, O Cremin, A Sheppard.

Subs: S Murphy for L O'Connell (18), L O'Neill for K Fennessy (36), J Guiney for A O'Neill (55), I Nestor for A O'Riordan (56), E Buckley for A Fitzgerald (58).

TIPPERARY: D Butler; A Mellerick, I Grace, E Dolan; S Maher, S Corcoran, A Fitzgerald; P Quirke, L Purcell; C Stakelum, D Ryan, C Shelly; C Gleeson, A O'Kelly, E Dwan.

Subs: A Fitzgerald for C Shelly (30), A Bevan for E Dwan (h-t), R Fitzgerald for A Fitzgerald (34), N Kelly for A O’Kelly (38), C O’Hora for C Gleeson (44).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).