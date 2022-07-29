Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 17:31

Cork golfers James Sugrue and John Murphy on form at the K Club

Former Walker Cup stars are in contention at the Irish Challenge
John Murphy during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel & Golf Resort. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Niall O’Shea

CORK'S two professional tour golfers are through to the weekend at the Irish Challenge at The K Club following impressive performances this morning. 

James Sugrue carded a six under par 66 to move from level par to -6, and he’ll be inside the top 15 going into Saturday’s third round. The Mallow golfer has had limited starts on the Challenge Tour and is making the most of the Irish event. A cold putter yesterday meant he had to settle for a level par 72, but he made amends this morning with seven birdies to rocket up the leaderboard.

James Sugrue in action in Mallow Golf Club during the Mallow Scratch Cup. Picture: Niall O'Shea
Kinsale’s John Murphy was in good shape after an opening 66 yesterday and he followed that today with another sub-par round. Murphy got off to a good start and was the leader on the course after finishing his first nine holes in three under to take him to -9 overall. A bogey his 12th hole was the only blemish, but he finished strongly with two more birdies to sign for a 67 and take a share of the clubhouse lead on -11.

He shares the lead with fellow Irishman Conor Purcell who shot a 68 today to go with his seven under par 65 from yesterday. 

Sugrue and Murphy will be hoping for more good golf over the weekend as they both look to bank some decent prize money and also secure so much-needed ranking points as the Challenge Tour enters the second half of the season.

The Palmer South Course at the 2006 Ryder Cup venue has proved to be a hit with the players with a new course record of 64 recorded on the opening day. A large number of Cork fans travelled to The K Club yesterday and today to follow the former Walker Cup players. 

The two Cork men have a great chance going into the weekend, and there’s going to be a big crowd from Kinsale and Mallow following the lads. 

Entry to the Irish Challenge is free once you register on the Challenge Tour website.

