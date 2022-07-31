Cork City's Paul Deasy seeks business help to develop Rebel Army brand

CORK CITY commercial manager Paul Deasy is the man responsible for sponsorship and driving revenue at the club.

Having played with the club previously in the Academy and First Team from 2006-2011, Deasy found himself working on the commercial side of the club in 2019.

He has highlighted that there is always an opportunity for individuals and businesses to get involved in sponsorship with the club including sponsoring the front of next season’s match shirt with UCC’s ending their six-year representation as the logo on the front of the club’s jerseys at the end of the current campaign.

Deasy said: “I started with Cork City in 2019. My role then was sales and marketing manager. I came in and I was looking after the sponsorship opportunities, and we also had the ‘Win A Gaff’ competition running with Kinsale AFC and Douglas GAA.

“So that was a big part of my role with working and promoting that fundraiser in my first year. The pandemic then hit, and there were some staff that left, including the general manager and merchandise manager.

“I sort of consumed some of those roles then so my title was changed to commercial manager, to factor in that I was looking after other departments, mainly sponsorships and merchandising including looking after the online store and the store in Douglas.

“Last year, I brought in the idea of the Junior Academy which was launched in October 2021 and has been very successful to date.

“I’ve had a lot of roles really but my main duty would be the sponsorship and commercial opportunities.

“It’s going really well, especially this season with the team doing so well, which always helps. There is a lot of positivity around the club.

“It’s been great dealing with all of our sponsors over the years and we are looking forward to working with our sponsors in the future.

“At the moment, we are looking ahead to 2023 and particularly working on the front-of-shirt sponsorship and getting that sorted at the moment.

We are partnering closely with Core Media who are a Dublin-based agency and they have experience with consultation on medium-large scale commercial sponsorships.

“They would have worked on many national and worldwide sponsorships in the past and I am working closely with them to help us navigate through this process.

“We have had a couple of inquiries about the possibility of being shirt sponsors, so we are liaising with a few businesses on that but there is nothing set in stone just yet, so we are still on the lookout for potential partners.

“They have to be the right partner as well that would have to meet certain criteria.

FAN-OWNED CLUB

“We are a community, fan-owned club so it is important whoever does sponsor the shirt, represents that. Our current sponsors UCC; we had a great partnership with them because of the type of entity they are.

“It was a really good fit. It has been an excellent relationship over the last number of years and it will continue to be.

“Even though their name will not appear on the front of the shirt next season, they will continue as a partner in a different role for the foreseeable future.

“The fact that they will continue as a partner is a testament to the relationship that we have had with them over the last number of years.

“That positive relationship with UCC is the same with the Mardyke Arena with whom we also hope to keep partnering with beyond the current season.

“But, we are actively searching for a new shirt sponsor for next season. Like I said; we have spoken to a few parties but nothing is set in concrete and our focus will be on securing a new shirt sponsor."

Cork City FC launch their Junior Academy in association with Net World Sports: Dave Moore Head of Junior Academy, James Dorney Deasy, Ryan Dorney Deasy, Paul Deasy CCFC Commercial Manager.

Deasy also spoke about the possibility of the club seeking a community partner to work with the club and highlighted the junior academy as an area that would benefit from such a partner.

“We are looking at bringing on board a new community partner to work with us next year, and the Junior Academy is something that could possibly tie into that because we have over 200 kids signed up to it.

“It is based in Musgrave Park and in Skibbereen, West Cork. The academy is going from strength to strength every week. It runs from 5-7pm every Sunday so that we don’t clash with local teams. It’s extra coaching which is available to kids from 7-14 years old of all abilities.”