Cobh Ramblers v Cork City: Jake Hegarty hopes to be a hero again

COBH RAMBLERS attacker Jake Hegarty knows what it is like to score the winning goal in the derby against Cork City.

Ramblers will be hoping that he or somebody else can produce a moment of magic that can upset the odds and ensure progression to the next round of the FAI Cup at the expense of their local rivals.

It promises to be another keenly contested derby on Sunday afternoon in St Colman’s Park (4pm).

The events of 28 May, 2021 will be forever remembered fondly by Hegarty as they secured a famous win over City.

That goal took its place alongside the most famous moments of all time at St Colman’s Park, such as John O’Rourke’s derby winner for Cobh back in February of 1995.

Speaking to The Echo, 28-year-old Hegarty is eagerly looking forward to match this Sunday.

“I can’t wait for it now to be honest.

“A local derby, it is always one of the best games to play in.

“We have met each other a good few times this year and the last couple of games have been tight.

“We probably felt a bit unlucky the last two games we didn’t come out with a result at least.

“So we are chomping at the bit to go at it again.”

Hegarty recalls his winner against City with pride: “I will never forget that goal ever. It will always be in my head.

“Every time we play Cork City, it is like can I do it again or can we do it again.

“It would be nice to do it in front of the Cobh crowd and they probably deserve it, especially the way this season has went a small bit.

“We feel like we need to give a bit back to them.

“They’ll always have our backs. Hopefully we can do that Sunday.

To be honest I don’t care who scores that goal, it is just I hope the team Cobh Ramblers win on Sunday and that is the most important thing.”

When Hegarty scored that goal against City in May 2021, it was a few weeks before supporters were let back into stadiums due to Covid restrictions.

A bumper crowd should be present on Sunday at St Colman’s Park.

FRESH START

At this stage, it is still very early days into the reign of Shane Keegan as Ramblers manager.

How has Hegarty found working under the former Dundalk manager so far and what initial impact has he made at Cobh Ramblers?

“It’s been brilliant to be fair. Shane is an unbelievable coach and he is actually a brilliant guy as well.

“I think towards the group, when he came in he probably didn’t really know anyone and just wanted to get the atmosphere up a small bit.

“The heads were down for a lot of fellas. He just wanted to get the mood up and wanted to get to know fellas.

“Now that he is a few weeks in, he knows people and he has put a shape to the team.

“Everyone knows what is expected. If you don’t do it, he will let you know big time.

“His attention to detail is brilliant as well. It does help us a lot and he gives us a lot.

“He has been a breath of fresh air since he came in. So it has been brilliant.”

Cobh Ramblers' Jake Hegarty heads past Wexford's Paul Cleary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cobh come into the cup clash off the back of a decent 3-1 home league victory over Bray Wanderers.

This was followed up by a 4-0 win away to Rockmount in midweek in the Munster Senior Cup.

“It has been a long time coming. The last few weeks since Shane came in we were still up in the air and he was trying a few things,” outlines Hegarty.

“We played Galway and Waterford and we probably should have done better ourselves, definitely myself.

I think things are coming together nicely and hopefully they will carry on, on Sunday.”

On Sunday afternoon, Cobh Ramblers will be hoping that they can stun their neighbours in Cork City and progress to the next round of the FAI Cup.

Ramblers stunned Dundalk in cup action back in 2018 in the League Cup semi-final and will look to take down the near neighbours in a similar fashion this weekend.

It is hard to beat the magic of cup football.

Cobh Ramblers will hope it is very much present for them on Sunday.