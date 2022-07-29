Rebel Óg Minor Football: Semi-final spots up for grabs

IT’S back to football this weekend with games in the minor championship taking place around the county.

The regions (East, North, West, and Mid-South) all have games on Monday as well as tonight, as clubs bid to secure semi-final spots.

Round two of the Premier 1 and 2 minor football championships can see sides qualify for the semi-finals with a game to spare. For the likes of Nemo, Ballincollig, Douglas, and Mallow in the Premier 1 grade wins should be enough to see them through.

Others like Valley Rovers, Bantry Blues, Glanmire, and Bishopstown will be looking to get their campaigns back on track.

Douglas are at home to Mallow and a win should guarantee a semi-final spot for either side. Both are on two points and with Valley Rovers facing Bantry Blues, both having no points at the moment, four points should be enough to see them through.

Mallow had an impressive win over Bantry Blues in round one and Douglas can’t afford to take them lightly as the home side bid to add the minor title to the U16 crown these players won last season.

It’s the same scenario in the other group where a win for either Ballincollig or Nemo should be enough to see them through. They take each other on at Ballincollig. A few years ago Ballincollig lost out on scoring averages so they will want to get their second win to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

The Town will have been disappointed to have lost their opening tie to Nemo, especially after their impressive league form which saw them lift that title. With home advantage, they will be aiming to get their season back on track.

On the flip side losses for Glanmire, Bishopstown, Valley Rovers and Bantry Blues could see their interest in the championship end.

At Premier 2 level group one will go down to the wire with St Finbarr’s the only team that can secure a semi-final spot, if they beat Bandon on Saturday. A win for either Kilshannig or Na Piarsaigh in the other group game will keep them in contention going into round three and the same applies for Bandon if they beat the Barrs.

FIXTURES

Tonight (7pm unless stated)

Premier 1 MFC: Ballincollig v Nemo; Bishopstown v Glanmire (7.30pm), Bantry Blues v Valley Rovers, Douglas v Mallow.

Premier 2 MFC: Kilshannig v Na Piarsaigh; Carrigaline v Fermoy (7.45pm),

East Region Division 1 MFC: Killeagh v Erins Own; St Colmcilles v Carrigtwohill.

East Region Division 2 MFC: Fr O’Neill’s v Cobh, Youghal v Bride Rovers; St Colman’s v Mayfield.

Mid-South Region Division 1 MFC: Éire Óg v Aghabullogue; Kinsale v Donoughmore; Grenagh v Ballinora; Inniscarra v Diarmuid Ó Murchu.

Mid-South Region Division 2 MFC: Blarney v Kilbrittain; Courcey Rovers v Whitechurch; Ballinhassig v Sliabh Rua; Passage v Kilmurry.

Mid-South Region Division 3 MFC: St Vincent’s v Castlelyons; Tracton v Brian Dillons.

North Region Division 1 MFC: Clyda Rovers v Duarigle Gaels, 7.30pm.

North Region Division 2 MFC: St Dominics v Ballyhea; Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Croke Rovers; Wolfe Tones v St Peters, all 7.30pm.

North Region Division 3 MFC: BK Plunetts v Doneraile, Sliabh Rua Gaels v St Kevins; Dromtarriffe v Newmarket, all 7.30pm.

West Region Division 1 MFC: Sam Maguires v Clonakilty.

West Region Division 2 MFC: Ibane Gaels v Ahan Gaels; Ilen Rovers v Naomh Aban; Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers; Owen Gaels v Kilmichael.

West Region Division 3 MFC: Canovee v Cill na Martra; St James v Tadhg MacCarthaigh.

Saturday

Premier 2 MFC: St Finbarr’s v Bandon.

Sunday

Premier 2 MFC: Beara v Aghada, 3pm.

Monday, August 1

East Region Division 1 MFC: Erins Own v Carrigtwohill, St Colmcilles v Killeagh, Glenville v St Catherines, St Nicholas v Midleton, (all 1pm).

East Region Division 2 MFC: Cobh v Bride Rovers; Youghal v Fr O’Neill’s, Kiltha Óg v Mayfield, 1pm.

Mid-South Region Division 1 MFC: Aghabullogue v Donoughmore, 1pm; Eire Og v Kinsale, 6pm; Ballinora v Diarmuid O Murchu, Grenagh v Inniscarra, both 1pm.

Mid-South Region Division 2 MFC: Kilbrittain v Whitechurch; Kilmurry v Sliabh Rua, both 1pm; Blarney v Courcey Rovers, 7.30pm.

Mid-South Region Division 3 MFC: Brian Dillons v Ballygarvan; Lee Gaels v St Vincent’s, both 1pm; Castlelyons v Tracton, 7.30pm.

North Region Division 1 MFC: Buttevant v Clyda Rovers; Duarigle Gaels v Mitchelstown, both 11am.

North Region Division 2 MFC: Killavullen v St Dominics; Croke Rovers v St Peters; Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Wolfe Tones, all 11am.

North Region Division 3 MFC: BK Plunketts v Sliabh Luachra Gaels; Doneraile v St Kevins; Dromtarriffe v Ballycastle Gaels; Newmarket v Kildorrery, all 11am.

West Region Division 1 MFC: O’Donovan Rossa v Caha Og, 3pm.

West Region Division 2 MFC: Ahan Gaels v Macroom; Naomh Aban v Ibane Gaels; Carbery Rangers v Newcestown; Castlehaven v Owen Gaels, all 1pm.

West Region Division 3 MFC: Cill na Martra v Aghinagh; Clondrohid v Ballingeary, both 1pm.