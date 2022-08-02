CWSSL: Passage in clinical form to sweep Youghal aside

Youghal 0 Passage 11

PASSAGE kept up the pressure on the league leaders when they hammered Youghal in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Division 1 clash at Ardrath Park.

They ended a poor run of form in fine style with their first win from their last four games, with Faye Ahern bagging no less than five goals topped up with a hat-trick from Olivian Gibbson.

The visitors had the ideal start when Olivia Gibbson sent a long ball into Ahern who neatly slotted the ball past the Youghal keeper Sarah Healy and less than two minutes later Passage had doubled their lead when Ahern turned outside the area and fired home.

By the 10th minute Passage had added a third when Gibbson picked up the ball from halfway and drove forward, chipping the keeper from 25 yards as the game was well and truly beyond Youghal’s reach already.

Laura Finlay then pounced after 15 minutes as the visitors continued to press forward creating several chances for themselves with Gibbson, Ahern and Shauna Willikie all going close with Youghal keeper Healy being kept particularly busy.

Rachel Irwin of Passage pulls away from Youghal's Lisa O'Sullivan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Youghal did manage to come forward, Passage keeper Louise Murphy gathering the ball ahead of Lisa O’Sullivan twice within the space of a minute just before the half-hour, but it was Passage who finished the half well with Gibbson’s 40-yard free finding the back of the net and who had another chance just before the break was the visitors were well in control.

Passage almost added a sixth seconds from the restart only for Willikie’s effort being well saved by Healy, but it was Youghal who were pressing forward and creating chances in coming forward and spending more time in their opponents' half.

However, after a period of dominance, Passage managed to add another goal courtesy of Ahern in the 52nd minute, while at the other end Passage keeper Murphy did well to gather the ball from and at the feet of O’Sullivan and Whitney Omoridion as the home side were looking dangerous on the break.

Youghal almost scored in the 63rd minute only for Omoridion to send her effort over the bar from close range and had another chance from Emily Gallogley’s free-kick which was flicked goalwards by Omoridion only to be covered by Louise Murphy in the Passage goal who was in the right place at the right time.

Passage continued to come forward, Ahern finding the net in the 70th minute as the visitors finished off the game with an additional four goals from Lynn Chadwick, Olivia Gibbson, Faye Ahern and Laura Finlay in the final 10 minutes to round off a polished performance on the day as the Division 1 title race continues.

The Youghal side that hosted Passage. Picture: Howard Crowdy

YOUGHAL: Sarah Healy, Kellie Montgomery, Ava Montgomery, Lisa O’Sullivan, Claire McCleverty, Paula Kelly Carey, Vanessa Curley, Maeve Kelly, Emily Gallogley, Molly Tobin, Whitney Omoridion, Siobhan Leahy, Jess Lawton.

PASSAGE: Louise Murphy, Aine Higgins, Emma Membridigo, Rachel Irwin, Jen Cleary, Faye Aherne, Olivia Gibbson, Laura Finlay, Lynn Chadwick, Sinead O’Flynn, Shauna Willikie, Aisling Corkery, Lauren Murphy, Edel Murphy, Marian Noins, Alison Murphy.

Referee: John Hennessy.