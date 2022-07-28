Cork City's Gordon Walker on the way back from serious injury

AFTER a gruelling rehabilitation, Cork City’s Gordon Walker is back in the squad ready to play his part in the run up to the end of the season.

Walker sustained the gruesome injury of a spiral fracture on his fibula as well as his ankle popping out of place, on top of rupturing his ligaments and syndesmosis. An injury that has left him sidelined for over four months.

Here he tells us about the injury, rehabilitation and how great it feels to be back on the pitch sooner than he expected.

“The injury I got was pretty major considering how easily it happened,” said Walker.

“All I did was try block a cross and when I hit the ground I felt my leg go from underneath me. I underwent three different surgery’s in theatre.

“My rehab was slow, I was on 20 tablets a day for about a month where the most movement I done to be quite honest was up and down the stairs to the toilet, it was a very dark time for me and one I don’t wish on any footballer or human being at that.

“I spent nearly four months in the gym rehabilitating my leg.

“I also had to make sure I worked on other muscles to prevent injury for when I returned. It was tough, I’m happy to see the end of that stage.

“I’m delighted to be back involved with the squad. Even just out training with the team again feels like a win for me, to even be involved in the last couple of weeks has been great.

If you told me I’d be back for the last round of games when I was lying on the hospital bed in Dublin, I’d have thought you were crazy, it’s a really good feeling and I hope it continues.”

A winning team is always hard to break into and Walker knows he will need to fight for her place in the starting X1.

“It’s tough to predict how much game time I’ll get for the remainder of the season. I have to give credit to the guys ahead of me, we’ve lost one game all season.

“I think we have the best defensive record, and we’re 21 games unbeaten, so for me I can’t exactly be huffing and puffing about not playing. I think the players deserve all the plaudits they are getting, however, I feel ready to play.

“I’m getting fitter and fitter each week, and if Colin decides to give me a chance in the near future, I’m going to do everything in my power to keep myself in that position.

“There is great competition in the squad. I think we’ve got great depth in quality this year which is evident whenever the manager has rotated the squad or given players chances, so it’ll be tough to break back into the starting X1, but if I’m given the chance I’m going to try take it.”

With his side winning games, it has made Walker's recovery all the easier.

“It’s been frustrating watching games for the past few months as it’s the first and hopefully my last serious injury where I’ve faced a lengthy sideline, but in fairness, it would be a lot worse if we were losing every week.

“The lads' performances week-in, week-out have made it that bit easier for me. I still look forward to the games as if I’m playing, and credit to the players and the manager who always make you feel like you’re as much as part of it as the 11 that play on the Friday.

“I don’t think I can speak highly enough about this squad, there’s been some brilliant squads throughout the years at cork city, and I’m not comparing any of them to us, but it feels like this group of players has really connected with the fans and the city itself.

The fans turn out in their thousands each week for us, and I think the boys, as well as the manager and his staff, deserve a lot of credit for that.

“My aim for the remainder of the season is just to try stay injury free and contribute to the squad as much as I can and asked to do.

“If I play 10 games or five minutes of the last, I’ll still see me being back on the pitch after what I went through at the start of the season, as a huge achievement for myself.”