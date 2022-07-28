Muskerry GAA round-up: Junior A champs Aghinagh bounce back after Inniscarra upset

ACTION commenced in the Ross Oil Muskerry Junior A Football Championship in recent days.

With the championship being run off on a league format for 2022, it ensures all games even at this early stage have a lot riding on them.

The current holders Aghinagh went down to an opening day defeat by a point against Inniscarra courtesy of a 1-10 to 2-6 full-time score.

Inniscarra were boosted very much by the impressive performance of their Cork hurler Sean O’Donoghue, who showed in this game why he was a Munster-winning U21 captain of the Rebels before concentrating on the small ball.

Aghinagh had the opportunity get their championship campaign back on track when they played the second-string side of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

That is duly what the Rusheen-based club did, as they recorded a comprehensive 0-16 to 0-3 victory.

This was a game that Aghinagh were in firm command of from the outset. They waited many years to get their hands on the Muskerry Junior A Football crown and you can be sure they will be doing everything they can to hang onto the silverware this term.

In Group 1 of the Muskerry JAFC, Kilmurry recorded an impressive opening day win over Clondrohid, as they emerged as the victors 1-14 to 0-6.

Among those that played well for Kilmurry on the night included Marco Healy and Liam Wall, as their side issued a good early statement of intent for the campaign ahead.

The other opening round game in Group 1 saw Kilmichael and Dripsey share the spoils, as it ended in a draw 0-15 to the 2-9 of Dripsey. Kilmurry and Kilmichael faced off in Macroom with Kilmurry winning 0-13 to 1-4.

Clondrohid meanwhile got back to winning ways last weekend courtesy of a 2-8 to 0-5 victory over Dripsey.

In the JAFC Group 2, there was a win for Éire Óg in their opening round clash with Cill Na Martra.

Among those to impress for Éire Óg on the day were Brian Hurley, Dylan Foley and David Kirwan. As second-string sides go it will be interesting to see how they fare in the 2022 Muskerry JAFC with some of the young talent they have on offer but a number of them will end up playing for the club's Premier Seniors.

Canovee made their championship intentions very clear as they recorded a 2-11 to 1-8 win over Éire Óg last weekend. Jack Kelleher and James Moynihan were among the standout performers from a Canovee perspective.

There was a good victory for Donoughmore in their opening Mid Cork JAFC encounter against Grenagh. This was a contest which Donoughmore won ultimately 1-11 to 0-9.

At the end of the opening two rounds of the Mid Cork JAFC Football, things are eagerly poised.

The final round of group stage games in the Muskerry Junior A Football Championship will be played over August 12-14. While the quarter-finals then will be held on the weekend of August 19-21.

HURLING OPENERS

Attention now turns towards hurling for the weekend forthcoming, as the opening games in the MJK Oil Ltd Junior A Hurling Championship get underway.

The 2021 champions Ballinora get the defence of their title underway with a game against Ballincollig. That clash is down to be played on August Bank Holiday Monday with a 7.30pm throw-in time in Ovens.

Also in Group 3, the hurlers of Éire Óg have an opening day championship assignment against Iveleary.

While the runners-up from 2021 in Inniscarra get their championship campaign up and running with a game against Donoughmore. That is set for Coachford on Sunday evening at 7.30pm.

The opening games in the JAHC Group 2 see Kilmichael facing off against Aghabullogue, while Grenagh will be playing against Cloughduv.