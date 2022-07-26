Cobh Ramblers ‘go above and beyond’ in third league win, next up Cork City

COBH Ramblers came from behind to deservedly claim all three points against Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

This was a much-improved display from Ramblers, as they secured a third league win of the campaign.

Reflecting on the victory, Ramblers manager Shane Keegan was pleased with the performance and response from his side against Bray.

“We spoke in the dressing room after last Friday night’s game against Waterford. The main thing for me was that there was no finger pointing, quite simply because every player had been so poor and nobody had earned the right to point the finger at anybody else.

“Then we have gone completely from there to the complete other end of it, where I don’t know how they picked a man of the match tonight.

“Honestly, if you had announced any name there you couldn’t have disagreed with it.

“So that is a complete 360. When they all perform like that you have to be picking up the three points and thankfully we did.”

SOLID BASE

Keegan added: “The majority of the week was put in on the defensive side of our game because we were conceding too many.

“It was a kind of case of; right, we may fix the defensive side of it first, then we can add the attacking to it and for now we will just hope the individual quality can bring it alive in the final third.

“And it did, that is what they did do. The vast majority of what we did during the week was working on defensive.

“To be honest, if you told me coming into tonight that we could have gone away with a 0-0 draw, I arguably would have took it before the game because it would have meant all that we worked on in training had been taken on board.

“But thankfully they managed to go above and beyond that.

“There was a couple of extra probably motivational factors.

Look, I know we were bad last Friday night, but there was a couple of little digs here and there from outside of the dressing room, so there was, they were heard and made their way back in around things.

“I just thought it was a little bit early for throwing little digs like that in. That probably gave us an extra 10 or 20 % as well. So look, it was a brilliant response.”

Next up for Ramblers is a home FAI Cup clash with Cork City on Sunday afternoon next at 4pm in St Colman’s Park.