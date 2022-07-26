Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 13:57

Cobh Ramblers ‘go above and beyond’ in third league win, next up Cork City

St Colman's Park will host Sunday's Cork soccer derby in the FAI Cup
Cobh Ramblers ‘go above and beyond’ in third league win, next up Cork City

Cobh Ramblers keeper Darragh Burke clears the ball away from team mate Harlain Mbayo against Bray Wanderers. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John O'Shea

COBH Ramblers came from behind to deservedly claim all three points against Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park.

This was a much-improved display from Ramblers, as they secured a third league win of the campaign.

Reflecting on the victory, Ramblers manager Shane Keegan was pleased with the performance and response from his side against Bray.

“We spoke in the dressing room after last Friday night’s game against Waterford. The main thing for me was that there was no finger pointing, quite simply because every player had been so poor and nobody had earned the right to point the finger at anybody else.

“Then we have gone completely from there to the complete other end of it, where I don’t know how they picked a man of the match tonight.

“Honestly, if you had announced any name there you couldn’t have disagreed with it.

“So that is a complete 360. When they all perform like that you have to be picking up the three points and thankfully we did.”

SOLID BASE

Keegan added: “The majority of the week was put in on the defensive side of our game because we were conceding too many.

“It was a kind of case of; right, we may fix the defensive side of it first, then we can add the attacking to it and for now we will just hope the individual quality can bring it alive in the final third.

“And it did, that is what they did do. The vast majority of what we did during the week was working on defensive.

“To be honest, if you told me coming into tonight that we could have gone away with a 0-0 draw, I arguably would have took it before the game because it would have meant all that we worked on in training had been taken on board.

“But thankfully they managed to go above and beyond that.

“There was a couple of extra probably motivational factors. 

Look, I know we were bad last Friday night, but there was a couple of little digs here and there from outside of the dressing room, so there was, they were heard and made their way back in around things.

“I just thought it was a little bit early for throwing little digs like that in. That probably gave us an extra 10 or 20 % as well. So look, it was a brilliant response.”

Next up for Ramblers is a home FAI Cup clash with Cork City on Sunday afternoon next at 4pm in St Colman’s Park.

Read More

Cobh Ramblers impress at home to Bray Wanderers

More in this section

Louise Shanahan 21/7/2022 Cork Olympian Louise Shanahan finishes fifth in World Championships heat
Meath v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Ricken steps down as Cork football manager for health reasons
Waterford v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 Patrick Horgan: I hope to get the call to play for Cork again in 2023
cork soccer
<p>Easy and Andrew Slattery win the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden. Picture: Healy Racing.</p>

Easy does it in style at a competitive flat meeting at Cork Racecourse in Mallow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more