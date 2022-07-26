Colin Healy hails Cork City's defensive effort to hold off Galway United

CORK City manager Colin Healy praised his side’s defending in their victory over Wexford last Friday night.

After going ahead through an early Josh Honohan goal, the Rebel Army spent the majority of the rest of the game defending their lead. However, results are what matter at this stage of the season for City.

“I thought we defended very well. It’s a tough place to go. They are a very good side. It was a difficult game but then again, defensively I thought we were very good. We could have been better on the ball. We went a small bit direct but sometimes that happens in football. The most important thing in football is getting three points.

“That’s what we did. We came up here. It was a difficult game but we got the three points and it’s a great victory for us.”

Wexford's Paul Cleary battles Cork City's Ruairi Keating. Picture: Patrick Browne

City stretched their unbeaten run to 20 league games with victory over Wexford and also maintained their one-point advantage over Galway United, who themselves survived a scare against Athlone Town on Friday by scoring two late goals.

“The win is a great boost. We are challenging the league. We obviously have Galway right behind us. Wexford is a tough place to go. I keep saying it; even when you come up here as a player it was always a tough place to go. We are delighted.

We defended very very well. We dealt with a lot of crosses coming into the box. We had to deal with throws coming into the box. But we did that and defended very well.”

Healy was truthful in his assessment of his side’s inability to keep possession of the ball for long periods of the game but wasn’t overly concerned as his team were able to collect maximum points.

“If I’m honest, we would have liked to have played better. We would have liked to have kept the ball a bit better, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen that way. Sometimes you have just got to make sure that the most important thing is you keep a clean sheet.

He added: “I keep saying it; the most important thing is the three points, and I thought the players were fantastic tonight. Maybe for us, we didn’t play great football but we came up here to get three points and we did that.”

City’s goalscorer Honohan has had to bide his time to become a regular in the starting 11 having been a substitute for the beginning of the campaign. His manager was full of praise for the defender.

“It’s great for him to get on the scoresheet. He has been fantastic since he got into the team. He’s had to wait a while but since he has come into the team, he’s getting better and better every game, and he took his goal really well tonight.”

City face Cobh Ramblers in their next encounter in the FAI Cup in what Healy says will be another tough test.

“Obviously, with the cup game on a Sunday at four o’clock, I would imagine there will be a big turnout, with a good atmosphere and one we will be looking forward to. It’s always a tough game against Cobh no matter what level you play them at.”