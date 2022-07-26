Fermoy footballers staying grounded despite slick win over Bishopstown

FRIDAY night saw the Bon Secours SAFC get up and running and Fermoy were one of the first teams into action.

They were up against Bishopstown, never an easy game, but two good spells in the first half put them on their way to victory.

The first saw Fermoy hit four in a row without reply to go in front by that margin and the second saw them hit three late points to ensure they were 0-9 to 1-3 leaders at half-time.

With time running out they were five points to the good, but credit to the Town they hit back with a goal, before points from Liam Coleman and Darragh Daly helped to secure their 0-16 to 2-6 win.

Like a lot of clubs, they now turn their attentions to hurling for the next two weeks, before returning to football.

Selector Martin Crumney was happy to get off to a winning start, saying that securing the points was important, but also they have to guard against complacency the next day out.

As a plus for Fermoy, Crumney is also involved with their hurlers, so he will be managing the players through that, knowing what they have to do in training, and hoping all will come through without picking up injuries.

Reflecting on their win over Bishopstown Crumney said: “We have been building since last November and we are trying to improve on last year. These lads are a fantastic bunch and are driven so it was a good start and we are happy with lots of things, but like always not happy with others.

“There were a lot of goal chances that were spurned, I’d say there could have been six or so, but look we won in the end and that’s the vital thing. It doesn’t ease the pressure but makes you want to win more and that’s the approach now.

As a manager, you have to watch the mindset as you don’t want them to switch off with a win under their belts.

“We have two weeks of hurling now so the concentration switches to that and they this win will put them in a positive mindset going into that. I’m involved with the hurling as well.

“After that, we have St Michael’s in the football and they will be one of the favourites to win the county championship and we know what we will be up against there. They are a super team and then we have Knocknagree after that and they don’t have the dual aspect so that’s in their favour. Most of our lads play hurling as well and we just hope that they come through that ok and we don’t pick up any injuries.

“There are still lads to come back who are out through injury and others travelling so hopefully that should help strengthen our squad. But for now, we are happy to get off to a winning start and build on that."