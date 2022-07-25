Cork camogie players had to show what it really means to wear the Rebel jersey in Croke Park

IT’S a Cork v Kilkenny All-Ireland final after the Cats dethroned holders Galway in a closely fought second semi-final in Croke Park on Saturday.

August 7 is All-Ireland final day as Cork manager Matthew Twomey acknowledged that Cork were in the game of their lives after 25 minutes against Waterford in the first semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday, where the introduction of Ashling Thompson made all the difference in a 0-15 to 0-10 win.

Thompson was handed a two-game suspension after the last group game with Tipp, but was cleared to play four hours before the Déise game.

“I suppose the whole thing with Ashling Thompson didn’t help us. We didn’t come out of the blocks and Waterford came at us. We had no answer to them and that was very disappointing,” Twomey said.

“It took us the second half before we settled down. At half time we told them that all our targets were down. It wasn’t good enough. But I think it’s a fierce testament to the team, the character they have that we were five points down and to then win by five, the amount of points unanswered at the end of the game, it’s a testament of their character."

IMPACT

Ashling Thompson made a huge difference when introduced.

Was the situation that much of a distraction?

“Well, when you get a call at 11.30pm on Friday night that we had to get Ashling to Croke Park for 10.30am this morning; we had to get all of that organised.

“It wasn’t really affecting the other players; they didn’t know until they were on the train once the appeal was successful. But she was a massive starting loss.”

Cork’s Ashling Thompson and Katrina Mackey celebrate. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The Rebels were already down some key players from the side that lost last season’s All-Ireland final to Galway under previous manager Paudie Murray.

“When you take Linda Colins, Pamela Mackey, Orla Cronin, and then Ashling out — that’s a big dent in any team and I just think when she game in she gave everyone a boost.

“Her first possession led to Katrina getting our first score. The way Waterford were running at us. When you look up and see Thompson there, she’s intimidating that way.

“But I also thought Libby Coppinger was outstanding and Meabh Cahalane did brilliantly on Niamh Rockett. Waterford’s stars didn’t star for them, other players stood up, they had fierce character.”

What was said at half time by Twomey and his coach Davy Fitzgerald?

“Actually, for the first time I let Davy off,” laughed Matthew. “We said to them that there are people out there that would die to play for Cork in Croke Park and that they weren’t doing the jersey justice.

We are in a privileged position and we wanted to show that.”

Glen Rovers’ Emma Murphy made a difference when introduced too.

Emma Murphy of Cork celebrates after her side's victory over Waterford in the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“Emma’s speed is ridiculous.

We started her in a lot of games but the impact she makes with her speed when backs are tiring is a huge asset.

"She’s had two shots on goal. I told her, she’s after missing a couple of goals now, please God maybe on the big day she might get it.”

Cork’s last eight points on the trot was excellent.

“Yeah, we have to address though why we were so slow to start. We’ll be underdogs against Kilkenny, but we’ll be up here in two weeks’ time and hopefully will have great support on the day.”