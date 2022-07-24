Kerry v Galway: Bench press crucial to Kingdom's 38th All-Ireland title 

Kerry 0-20 Galway 0-16

A GREAT All-Ireland final saw Kerry come from behind to squeeze past Galway, with the depth of their bench making a difference in a tight and absorbing contest.

Killian and Adrian Spillane, introduced at half-time, nabbed two points between them and forced a controversial turnover free when the games were level which David Clifford converted. Captain Joe O'Connor, brought on in added time, was hauled down for the insurance free from Seanie O'Shea to push the Kingdom four up.

Footballer of the Year in waiting Clifford delivered enough magic moments to guide his county to their 38th senior crown with his brother Paudie chipping in with 0-2 as well. Graham O'Sullivan was outstanding, wearing the number two geansaí he covered every blade of grass and had a host of assists.

Gavin White offered a constant outlet as a ball-carrier down the left flank and veteran Stephen O'Brien ran himself into the ground until his withdrawal in the last quarter. The Spillane brothers Killian and Adrian came on at half-time, as Jack O'Connor hauled off Paul Geaney and David Moran, who never got motoring.

The Tribe got 0-4 from play apiece courtesy of Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid but despite going two ahead early in the second half, they didn't have any impact subs to turn the tide once Kerry picked up momentum. They also needed more from marquee men Damien Comer and Paul Conroy.

The pressure on Kerry was enormous. They were only waiting for an All-Ireland title since 2014, not quite Mayo-famine level, but the last few seasons had been marred by frustrating losses to Cork and Tyrone. The Kingdom faithful demand success.

Cian O'Neill, coaching Galway alongside Pádraic Joyce this season, was with Ronan McCarthy at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2020 for that stunning upset that marred Peter Keane's tenure. Jack O'Connor returned for this third term as bainisteoir to add the steel and ruthlessness.

David Clifford has been considering the most dangerous forward in the game since exploding from the minor ranks yet was shut down in a few big games. Including against pretty average Cork teams. On this occasion, he came up trumps when the needed was greatest.

Galway, despite the lack of All-Ireland final experience, were the more settled and clinical outfit in the opening exchanges. Kerry were dominant aerially, both on long kick-outs and landing early ball on Paul Geaney and David Clifford for marks, but seven wides showed their nerves and how hard the Galway defence was working.

Shane Walsh runs at Tom O'Sullivan and Seán O'Shea of Kerry in Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Shane Walsh was the marquee forward, curling over two soaring points from play in the first half which he matched in the second, and profiting from Damien Comer being swarmed and his deployment close to goal. David Clifford was menacing when he did get his hands on the ball but Paudie Clifford (who improved hugely after the break) and Seán O'Shea was peripheral.

One of Kerry's unsung heroes Stephen O'Brien was everywhere, clipping a point and getting back for two vital blocks, one turning a goal chance into a point. Denying Galway a goal was critical in the context of that nervy first half.

You can't argue with Kerry's status as worthy champions, only losing a single game between league and championship, and taking out Mayo, Dublin and Galway at Croker.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford 0-8 (0-3 f, 0-2 m), S O’Shea 0-3 f, P Clifford 0-2, P Geaney (m), S O’Brien, D O’Connor, A Spillane, G O’Sullivan, K Spillane, G White 0-1 each.

Galway: S Walsh 0-9 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), C McDaid 0-4, J Heaney, J Glynn, K Molloy 0-1 each.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Graham O'Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O'Connor; Jack Barry, Seán O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Subs: A Spillane for Moran, K Spillane for P Geaney (both h-t), J Savage for P Clifford (temp 43-47), M Burns for O’Brien (57), P Murphy for B Ó Beaglaoich (63), J O’Connor for P Clifford (73).

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Patrick Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: F Ó Laoi for Finnerty (47), C Sweeney for Conroy (58), E Finnerty for Heaney (63), N Daly for Tierney (75).

Referee: Sean Huron (Tyrone).