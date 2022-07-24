Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 09:01

Premier SFC: Valley Rovers keen to build on winning start

One-point win over Douglas gives Innishannon side a platform
22nd July 2022.... Valley Rover's Darragh Murphy wins the ball from Douglas' Niall Hartnett during the Bon Secours Cork PSFC at Ballygarvan. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

In September 2021, Valley Rovers caused a ripple of surprise when they began their Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC campaign with a win over a Nemo Rangers side that had claimed the 2020 championship just a week previously.

Next up for the Innishannon side was a clash against Douglas and, while they trailed for most of that, a late Ciarán McCarthy goal looked to have secured a draw only for the 14-man city side to snatch a late winner.

Last Friday night in Ballygarvan, the sides resumed acquaintance and again a solitary point was the difference but this time it was in favour of Valleys, with late scores from Eoghan Delaney and Darragh O’Shea (two) giving them a 0-10 to 1-6 win.

While manager Michael Murphy accepted that there is room for improvement, the key thing is to have the two points on the board.

“The result is what really matters at the end of the day,” he said.

“It could have gone either way. The league was hard to gauge in terms of the performances, but we knew that Douglas were strong – they made it to the semi-final last year and won the city junior a couple of weeks ago, that’s never easily won.

“We’re happy to come out of it. We didn’t play our best football all the way through but we’re pleased to have got the win.”

In the first half, Valleys enjoyed a lot of the possession but were unable to translate that into scores. It took until the 23rd minute for them to register a score and, while they led by 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time, a goal from Douglas’s Andrew Cotter on the resumption put them back in front.

Douglas wouldn’t score in the final quarter, though, allowing Valleys to push on for the victory.

“I think we won all of our kickouts in the first half and we disrupted some of the Douglas kickouts,” Murphy said.

“But then, we didn’t show the composure in front of goal and we had six or seven wides. On another day, it could have come back to haunt us.

“We conceded a soft enough goal just after half-time, but we showed a bit of character in the second half.

“I know that Douglas had a few injuries and were missing guys, so they’ll get stronger and we’re not getting carried with it. We’re not overly happy with the performance but pleased with the result.”

With Mallow beating Ballincollig, it means that the sides’ meeting in three weeks will almost guarantee a knockout spot for the winners. Murphy is hopeful of having a clean bill of health for that.

“Billy Crowley pulled out just before the match, so we had to delve into the panel,” he said.

“Hopefully we didn’t get too many injuries against Douglas to upset the hurlers and hopefully the hurlers won’t get too many next week.

“They’ve a tough assignment against Bandon and we’ve seven or eight dual players so it’s a case of fingers crossed that they’ll come through that.

“We’re looking ahead to the Mallow game now in three weeks’ time, that’s the next objective.”

