Cork City fall to another defeat to DLR Waves at Turner's Cross

Cork City 0 DLR Waves 3

A battling performance wasn’t enough to prevent Cork City from falling to their 14th loss of the Women’s National League season at Turner's Cross on Saturday evening.

A Kate Mooney penalty and goals from Sophie Watters and Mia Dodd were enough to earn Waves the three points and consign City to a third league loss in a row.

Manager Danny Murphy made three changes to the side that started their disappointing 5-1 loss away to Galway last weekend as Aoife Cronin, Lauren Walsh, and Laura Shine, who scored two in her last two games following her long absence, came in for Kate O’Donovan, Aoibhin Donnelly and Christina Dring.

In the lead-up to this match, Murphy called on his players to improve their attitude as he knew a similar performance to their last outing would result in another heavy defeat.

His calls were answered in the opening exchanges as City fought for every ball until their hard work was undone in the 13th minute when Cronin fouled the surging Nadine Clare inside the penalty area.

The referee Daniel Murphy had no alternative but to point to the spot and with their first attempt of the game, Mooney sent Maria O’Sullivan the wrong way and coolly curled the ball into the bottom right corner.

For all their endeavour, the Rebel Army failed to have a strike at goal in the first period but they did restrict their opponents at the other end.

Avril Brierley sent a long-range effort harmlessly over before Clare somehow sent captain Jess Gleeson’s knockdown wide of the target from a few yards out as City struggled to defend another set-piece on the half-hour mark.

Gleeson then saw an ambitious attempt from the halfway line drift just off target before Mooney blasted the ball past the left post when it broke kindly to her on the edge of the box.

Lauren Walsh, Cork City FC Women, taking on Katie Malone, DLR Waves. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

But with 40 minutes on the clock and the interval fast approaching, the Leesiders’ resilience was finally broken as Waves doubled their advantage thanks to Watters.

An inswinging corner caused City problems and after Orlaith Deasy did brilliantly to block Watters’ initial effort on the line, she was unfortunate to see the ball fall to the feet of the right back who hammered home from a few yards.

The home side finally forced their former goalkeeper Eve Badana into making a save at the beginning of the second 45 and she did well to turn Lauren Singleton’s low drive around her near upright.

But they would only create one more opportunity of note in a tame second half as Laura Shine stung the palms of Badana with a fierce hit from 20-plus yards.

Waves looked the most likely to score again and after Malone, Brierley and Carla McManus spurned their openings, a mistake from O’Sullivan gifted Mia Dodd a tap-in late on.

CORK CITY: Maria O’Sullivan, Lauren Walsh, Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Eva Mangan, Aoife Cronin, Orlaith Deasy, Nadine Seward, Lauren Singleton, Laura Shine.

Subs: Aoibhin Donnelly for Aoife Cronin (52), Ellie O’Brien for Lauren Singleton (73), Shaunagh McCarthy for Orlaith Deasy (85), Lauren Egbuloniu for Lauren Walsh (85).

DLR WAVES: Eve Badana, Aoife Brophy, Jess Gleeson, Louise Corrigan, Lynn Craven, Fiona Donnelly, Sophie Watters, Nadine Clare, Kate Mooney, Katie Malone, Avril Brierley.

Subs: Carla McManus for Avril Brierley (60), Joy Ralph for Katie Malone (76), Mia Dodd for Kate Mooney (76).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.