Kerry v Galway: Christy O'Connor on where the All-Ireland final will be won and lost 

AT THE end of the Galway-Derry All-Ireland semi-final, Pádraic Joyce took a few steps towards the Davin End Stand, raised his hands over his head as he gave a brief clap before giving the Galway supporters at that end the thumbs up.

There was no mad histrionics or any wild explosion of emotion from Joyce because he and his team had reached a stage Joyce fully expected his team to be operating on. When he first took over three years ago, Joyce said that his target was to win the All-Ireland. After the Derry match, Joyce said that goal hadn’t changed.

There were plenty of times though, when that target looked further away than ever for Galway. Relegation to Division 2 in June 2021 book-ended a league campaign which began with a 22-point mauling from Kerry.

In the 10 months between October 2020 and July 2021, Galway played nine games and won only two, both against Roscommon.

The team was in transition during a pandemic but there were plenty of times when Joyce’s convictions, and his desire to return Galway to the swashbuckling style and away from the strait-jacketed defensive approach deployed under Kevin Walsh, was severely tested.

When Galway went man-for-man against Kerry in that league game in May 2021, they eviscerated. Galway readjusted afterwards by playing Finnian Ó Laois as a quasi-sweeper, but Joyce was never keen to stray too far from how he wanted Galway to express themselves.

That was often at the heart of the Galway dilemma, but the defeat to Mayo in last year’s Connacht final was a turning point. The tactical setup had to be different. So did the approach. And getting Cian O’Neill on board as a coach was critical in making Galway harder to beat.

Sunday’s All-Ireland final has been portrayed as having the potential to be an explosive shootout, considering the history and traditions of both Galway and Kerry. But both teams have been heavily focused on their defence throughout this championship.

Galway only gave up 1-6 against Derry, with the goal coming in garbage time. They have only averaged a concession of 0-15 per championship game.

Kerry haven’t been as ultra-defensive as they were during the league when they were trying to bed in Paddy Tally’s defensive strategy, but the same core tenets are still in place.

During the league, Kerry conceded an average of 0-13. In the championship, they’ve conceded just a shade above 0-12. The opposition only managed an average of 0.6 goals shots per game during the league. Those measly numbers have only been a fraction higher during the championship. Cormac Costello’s goal for Dublin two weeks ago was just the second goal Kerry have conceded from play all season.

CONDITIONED

What was evident in both teams' semi-final wins was their conditioning levels. Galway were impressive in how they wore Derry down but you can’t fast-track conditioning and Derry clearly hadn’t the same bank of work built up as what Galway have over the years.

Dublin are not the team they were but neither are Kerry. When Kerry lost the 2019 All-Ireland final to Kerry after a replay, Dublin were able to physically outpower and outlast them through their greater conditioning levels.

In the All-Ireland semi-final though, Kerry were able to extricate themselves from numerous tricky situations when Dublin players looked to have them wrapped up in the tackle.

Kerry are a much physically stronger team now but the manner in how they saw out the game also underlined how this team is much more resilient and defiant from the serial disappointment of recent years.

Kerry were on the backfoot for most of the second half. They only scored two points in 30 minutes of that half. But they stuck to their guns.

Kerry have always been the best kicking team in football but that direct game was always going to be a risk when Dublin had a rotating sweeper. Yet Kerry never wavered in their conviction around that strategy – they scored 1-8 from 19 balls kicked into their full-forward line.

Kerry are still coughing up more possession from turnovers than they’d like but most of the damage Galway inflicted on turnovers against Derry was when Derry were chasing the game in the second half.

Galway have some serious attacking threats than can hurt Kerry but the Kerry defence won’t be as open as Derry were in the second half. In any case, Galway’s biggest conundrum will be in trying to shut down David Clifford, especially if Kerry can supply their full-forward line with that long kicking game.

Seán Kelly marked Clifford and did well on him when NUIG defeated UL in the Sigerson final in February. The weather was atrocious that evening but Kelly was heavily reliant on his NUIG teammates out the field slowing down the attacks in transition and stopping the supply coming in, which will be a key focus of Galway in this final.

Galway are a far better team now, much better set up defensively, than they were back in May 2022 when Clifford whipped them on his own, scoring 3-6.

Yet Galway’s biggest task again will still be in shutting down this Kerry attack, especially Clifford.

Galway have plenty of attacking class in Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, plus an explosive midfield in Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid. Galway have huge athleticism and pace in and around the middle third, but if the Kerry attack function like they are capable off, Kerry will win.