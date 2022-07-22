Easy does it in style at a competitive flat meeting at Cork Racecourse in Mallow

THERE was some competitive fare at Friday night’s Cork’s flat meeting and the Andy Slattery-trained newcomer Easy hinted that a bright future awaits by proving a very appropriately-named winner of the Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-O Maiden over five furlongs.

The towering Easy always travelled well and she eased to the front on the outer with her handler’s son and namesake to lead on entering the final furlongs. The winning daughter of Kodiac was always in command thereafter as she ultimately beat favourite Queen Of Ours by one and three-quarter lengths in the colours of Mrs Rachael Halley, wife of Fethard-based vet David Halley.

"She’s a very exciting filly and she justified our thoughts of her," said handler Slattery’s younger brother Brian. “She’s a filly that was bought from Shadwell as a yearling and she will take a bit of time. I’d imagine that she will be very desirable after today."

Easy, a £48,000 acquisition as a yearling, is entered for the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at The Curragh in September.

Billy Lee continued his stellar season by partnering a two-timer, the west Limerick signing off by combining with Paddy Twomey to collect the €45,000 Doneraile (Premier) Handicap aboard favourite Erosandpsyche. The visored four-year-old Erosandpsyche ploughed a lone furrow on the far side and he maintained a narrow advantage inside the final furlong to beat outsider Harmony Rose by a short head in a gripping three-way finish.

“We reckon that the straight line is the best way home here and it worked. He’s a horse with a high cruising speed and he has entries in some stakes races, “ said Twomey of Erosandpsyche, owned by Barbara Dreeling from Kildare.

Lee earlier joined forces with Ross O’Sullivan to win the opening Sign Up To Our Newsletter Maiden over six furlongs aboard Chrismoltisanti. On what was his fourth career start, the 73-rated Chrismoltisanti stepped up from his most recent third-placed effort in a Curragh maiden on June 1 by switching to the outer on entering the final furlong and duly mastering Lopes Gold inside the dying strides to oblige by the minimum margin of a nose.

The favourite Ultramarine faded in the closing stages to return a further one and three quarter lengths adrift in third spot.

“He had a nice first run last year and fair play to [jockey] Mark Gallagher for organising the owner to buy him, “said O’Sullivan of Chrismoltisanti. “He’s a horse that should progress and he will now go for a handicap."

Handler O’Sullivan likewise departed with a two-timer, his initial career double, as Samrogue came home as she pleased in the following Follow Us On Social Media Handicap. Samrogue, a former dual winner on the all-weather at Dundalk, was always well positioned with Conor Hoban and she readily picked up the running on entering the final furlong before asserting with Conor Hoban to defeat Florence Thompson by three lengths.

O’Sullivan remarked: “Six furlongs on a flat track and good ground really suited her. She had come down the ratings since she won last and she’s owned by terrific owners in Brendan Cooney and his daughter Yvonne Lavin.“

Not Just Any Eagle and Conor Hoban (Blue Silks) win the Family Fun Race Day August 1st Handicap. Picture: Healy Racing.

It certainly was an evening of doubles as Conor Hoban went on to partner a 233/1 two-timer aboard Pat Flynn’s Not Just Any Eagle in the Family Fun Race Day August 1st 3-Y-O Handicap. The 57-rated Not Just Any Eagle, who was having a first start in handicap company, led over 50 yards out to deny Ta Na La by a half-length.

Seamie Heffernan combined with Westmeath-based handler Adrian Murray to capture the Follow Us On Instagram 2-Y-O Race aboard Kodi Red. The recent Navan maiden victor Kodi Red, the only winner in the six-runner field, moved to the front under two furlongs out and he was always on top inside the final 100 yards out, an eased down half-length ultimately separating him from Borletti.

"He’s an improving horse that’s for sale and Seamie [Heffernan] said that he never had a moment’s worry on him,“ said handler Murray of the John Madigan-owned Kodi Red.

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Declan Nurney after Good Heavens won the Declan Nurney Median Auction Race. Picture: Healy Racing.

Dylan Browne McMonagle will seldom ride an easier winner than he did aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Good Heavens in the Declan Nerney Plays Live After Racing Median Auction Race over a mile. The 95-rated Good Heavens, a respectable eighth in a Group 3 juvenile race at Leopardstown last October, eased to the front a furlong out to defeat stable-companion Federal by four and a half lengths in the familiar JP McManus silks.

Browne McMonagle, partnering Good Heavens for the first time, commented: ”It was all very straightforward and he has plenty of boot. He should get 10 furlongs."

The next meeting takes place at Cork on Bank Holiday Monday.

Results:

Going: Good.

Sign Up To Our Newsletter Maiden of €12,000. 6 Furs.

Stuart John Robinson’s Chrismoltisanti ch g (The Gurkha – Limetree Lady) 3-9-8 W J Lee (100/30); Nick Bradley Racing Club’s Lopes Gold 3-9-3 S Foley (9/4); Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd’s Ultramarine 3-9-5 M P Sheehy.

11 ran. Nse, 1 3/4L, 2 1/2L. (Winner trained by Ross O’Sullivan).

Follow Us On Social Media Handicap of €10,500. 6 Furs:

Yvonne Lavin’s Samrogue b f (Pride Of Dubai – Iontas) 4-9-4 C P Hoban (8/1); Dual Racing Syndicate’s Florence Thompson 5-9-3 J A Heffernan (9/2 Joint Fav); Stephen McGuinness’ Coffeemeanscoffee 7-8-6 A M Glynn (11/1); Saffron Star Syndicate’s Showmolina (GB) 5-9-12 J M Sheridan (9/2 Joint Fav) 23 ran. 3L, Hd, 1/2L. (Winner trained by Ross O’Sullivan).

Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-O Maiden of €20,000. 5 Furs:

Mrs R J Halley’s Easy br f (Kodiac – Gharaaneej) 9-2 A J Slattery (7/2); Renzo Forni’s Queen Of Ours 9-2 W J Lee (7/4 Fav); Chris Fahy’s Reinforce 9-5 G P Halpin (7/2).

11 ran. 1 3/4L, 1/2L, 1/2L. (Winner trained by Andrew Slattery).

Follow Us On Instagram 2-Y-O Race of €17,000. 5 Furs:

J Madigan’s Kodi Red b/br c (Kodi Bear - Red Saree) 9-10 J A Heffernan (9/4); P Garvey & Ballylinch Stud’s Borletti 9-5 A J Slattery (16/5); Martin Schwartz’s Picture Blue (GB) 9-0 W J Lee (2/1 Fav).

6 ran. 1/2L, 2 1/2L, 1/2L. (Winner trained by Adrian Murray).

Doneraile (Premier) Handicap of €45,000. 5 Furs:

PB Dreeling’s Erosandpysche b g (Sepoy – Sciolina) 4-9-9 W J Lee (5/2 Fav); The Harmony Partnership’s Harmony Rose (GB) 3-8-7 N G McCullagh (22/1); Charlie Bit Me Syndicate’s Moss Tucker 4-9-9 J M Sheridan (13/2).

9 ran. Sh Hd, Sh Hd, 2L. (Winner trained by P Twomey).

Declan Nurney Plays Live After Racing Median Auction Race of €17,000. 1 Mile:

John P McManus’ Good Heavens b g (Zoffany – Round Of Applause) 3-9-10 Dylan Browne McMonagle (4/7 Fav); Lloyd J Williams’ Federal 4-9-8 J Coen (17/2); Dowager Countess Of Harrington’s Kirati Beach 3-9-5 W J Lee (3/1).

4 ran. 4 1/2L, 1/2L, 2 1/4L. (Winner trained by Joseph P O’Brien).

Family Fun Race Day August 1st 3-Y-O Handicap of €10,500. 1 ¼ Miles:

Mrs P J Flynn’s Not Just Any Eagle b g (Free Eagle – Not Just Any Girl) 9-6 C P Hoban (25/1); John Clarke’s Ta Na La (USA) 9-9 W J Lee (5/2 Joint Fav); Triona Burbage’s Yokkell 9-4 L F Roche (4/1).

11 ran. 1/2L, 1/2L, 4 1/2L. (Winner trained by Patrick J Flynn).