John Horgan picks six clubs to make it out of the Cork Premier Senior Hurling groups

THERE is a feast of hurling coming your way over the next couple of months here on Leeside.

Whatever about the merits and demerits of the split season, and both sides of the argument have a case to put forward, the bottom line now is that the club hurling phase is now upon us and there is potential in all the grades for some splendid fare.

Similar to the Munster Championship, the round robin format has been an outstanding success with each club getting a fair crack of the whip as they strive to make the desired impact.

The flagship competition, the Premier SHC will again command most attention and will generate most of the talking points.

Midleton were top of the pile when it was all done and dusted last season and they will be strongly fancied to be heavily involved again at the business end of the campaign.

Now under the guidance of James O’Connor whose track record speaks for itself after the very successful chapters he penned with Carrigtwohill, Fr O’Neill’s and on Noreside with Ballyhale-Shamrocks, they won’t relinquish the title easily.

Many were taken by surprise when Ben O’Connor opted not to continue in Clonmult Memorial Park but he walked away with his reputation enhanced after last season’s heroics.

Midleton open their account in Group A next Friday night against Douglas and nothing will come easy in that group which also includes Kanturk and Newtownshandrum, both always very gritty opponents.

The importance of getting off to a positive start cannot be emphasised enough with just two of the four teams progressing to the next phase of the competition.

Defeat in the opening game puts a team on the back foot immediately and the margin for error thereafter is minimal.

Douglas have long been touted as the one with so much potential but delivering on that has proved to be a bridge too far. They have had some great results in recent times but that has not always been backed up.

However, themselves and Midleton are the two main fancies to progress from this group but that’s not a given and both Kanturk and Newtown will be formidable opponents when their paths collide.

Group B carries a lot of potential too with the Glen, Erin’s Own, Na Piarsaigh and Bishopstown the four involved.

The Glen have a new management team at the helm now and over the past number of years, their consistency in winning the title twice and being runners-up three times has to be recognised and lauded.

Patrick Horgan will be key again to their prospects this time and he will be out to prove that he should not have been omitted from the Cork starting 15 a few times this season, especially against Galway. That was a mistake because the Glen great is still a forward of genuine quality and a match-winner.

Erin’s Own are always there or thereabouts as well and anything you get off them has to be earned and that should not change this time.

Bishopstown and Na Piarsaigh have not been setting the world alight in recent times and are outsiders in the group but nothing can be taken for granted in any of the games.

However, the nod has to be given to the Glen and the Caherlag outfit to emerge from this group but again the opening games will be of great importance.

In Group C there is a lot to look forward to with the Rockes and Sars, the fancied sides but with the Barrs and Charleville surely having a lot to say about that.

St Finbarr's William Buckley wins the sliotar from Glen Rovers' Donagh Coughlan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It’s staggering to think that it's now 29 years since the Barrs last landed the title and that is a lifetime in the great hurling homes in Togher.

Ger Cunningham is at the helm again and he has plenty of talent from the winning minor team of two years ago to work with. They are a year older and a year wiser too and the expectation is that we will see plenty of positive play from them this time.

How far that will take them remains to be seen.

Charleville are seasoned in this grade now and will be difficult opponents for any opposition with Darragh Fitzgibbon coming in on the back of a fine season with Cork.

Sars are the fancy of many again to regain the title and many will be in agreement with that.

Sarsfields' Aaron Myers shots from Glen Rovers' Eoin Downey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There will again be a fine blend of youth and experience in the starting 15 and before a ball is struck in anger one would have to predict that it will be the Rockies and themselves who progress.

It will be very interesting to find out what new boss Louis Mulqueen brings to the table in Church Road but his CV is second to none.

Overall, one would have to suggest that the title race is again wide open with no standout favourites and, of course, Imokilly and UCC must be included too in the list of fancied contenders.

If fact, by all accounts things are buzzing again in Imokilly under the guidance of the hugely experienced Denis Ring.

We should all be that bit wiser after next weekend when the starting gun is fired in a competition that, despite Cork not making the desired impact on the national stage, always generates huge interest, all the more so now with the successful round-robin format in place.

And this time there is a new Cork boss and a new management team keeping a very close eye on the proceedings as they begin their search for new material.

Predictions:

Group A: Midleton and Douglas.

Group B: The Glen and Erin’s Own.

Group C: Sars and the Rockies.