Ricken steps down as Cork football manager for health reasons

KEITH Ricken has stepped down from his as Cork football manager role due to health reasons.

St Vincent’s-man was appointed to the position last October, but stepped away from the role back in April, when John Cleary over on an interim basis.

Rocken continued to have a steadying influence as Cork preserved Division 2 League status before championship exits at the hands of Kerry in Munster and Dublin in the All-Ireland with wins over Louth and Limerick sandwiched in between.

Cleary will be proposed as the next manager on three-year term at the August county board meeting on the second. Selectors will be named in due course.

Chairman, Marc Sheehan said: "The county owes Keith a considerable debt for his selfless contribution, despite his off-field challenges.

“Given his record in MTU and at club level, we have no doubt that he will continue to make a sizeable contribution to Gaelic Games in the county.

“His reputation as a leader of young men will be further enhanced from his time here."

CEO, Kevin O'Donovan, said: "It is a testament to Keith's integrity that in the two most recent management roles in Cork, namely U20 from early 2019 and senior from late 2021, he turned difficult situations around thanks to his sheer force of nature.

“His ability to build great teams both on and off the field leaves Cork football in a good place, considering the challenges now faced in restoring it to its rightful place. We thank Caroline, Ava and Max for their selfless contribution also."

Cleary won two counties with Castlehaven as both player in 1989 and 1994 and selector in 2012 and 2013.

At inter-county level, he won All Ireland minor in 1981, U21 in ‘84) and senior in ’89 and 1990 medals as a player.

Cleary previously served as an U21 selector between 2004-2007, winning an All-Ireland as coach in 2007 along with Munster titles in each of the four years.

He served as Cork U21 manager from 2008 to 2013 winning four further Munster titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 09 All-Ireland).

Sheehan said: "John 's pedigree speaks for itself and we are grateful that he is stepping up from the role of coach and interim manager in 2022 to take the manager's bib on a full-time basis for the next three years.

“We are certain that he has all the right credentials to lead and further develop the green shoots of recent months."

O'Donovan commented: "John's graduation to the senior manager's role is long overdue and we are glad that his incredible contribution to football in the county is duly recognised.

“His experience will be vital in developing the successful underage teams of recent years into established competitors at elite level."