Cork v Waterford: Banning Ashling Thompson for two games was excessive

SATURDAY: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland semi-final: Cork v Waterford, Croke Park, 3.15pm.

CORK, being drawn from the bowl last Saturday to contest the All-Ireland semi-final tomorrow against Waterford was met I’d imagine with a sigh of relief.

It was them or Kilkenny.

Only hours before, Cork’s management were notified of a two-match ban placed on star midfielder Ashling Thompson for words she expressed towards the referee in their qualifying game with Tipperary.

Honestly, a two-match ban I believe is excessive. A one-match ban adequately reflects the crime.

Cork will undoubtedly appeal in the hope that they’ll get over Waterford and get Ashling back for the final.

There is an expectation that Cork will beat Waterford even without Thompson. Watching their quarter-final win over Limerick that is justified.

I thought Limerick were very poor. Their long puck-outs were constantly won by Waterford who repeatedly capitalised on the scoreboard and Limerick never switched. Poorly struck side-line cuts dribbling along the grass straight to free Waterford players, it was of a standard far below what we should expect to see at senior level.

Waterford did enough to win comfortably, 3-16 to 1-12 but they won’t be gifted such possession against Cork.

What will be a worry for manager John Lyons is that they went the first 12 minutes of the second half without a score. A goal followed, by Rockett, who had oceans of space one-on-one.

Waterford’s performance against Cork in their fourth-round group tie a month ago gave a better reflection of what we can expect tomorrow. An extremely defensive affair as they attempted to minimise Cork’s return and, on the counter having Rockett and Beth Carton roaming out around the half-forward line trying to point from distance.

For long periods Waterford operated that day with no player inside Cork’s 45 metre-line.

Roisin Kirwan and Rockett drifted in and out but with Ashling Thompson as the free player Waterford weren’t making much headway. Thompson was on too much ball and Cork worked it out with ease.

While Thompson won’t be on the pitch tomorrow, Laura Treacy will. Treacy missed the previous clash due to a shoulder injury, so Thompson fell back. Treacy will return to the centre-back position and expect Hannah Looney to pick up the vacant slot at midfield.

Looney came in as a second-half sub that day having just returned from New York. With a month’s team training behind her, we can expect a more influential performance.

ADVANTAGE

With Waterford so defensive and Cork thereby having a numerical advantage at the back they told their number two Meabh Murphy to follow her forward. This placed Murphy in a corner-forward position where she helped herself to a point.

Cork didn’t get to hit the net, but they hit 16 points to win by six. If Waterford’s distance striking was on target, they would have led Cork at half time. Seven wides to Cork’s three had them trailing by two.

They may have got their gander up and dug their heels in had they taken every advantage. It wasn’t a runaway win for Cork. For that reason, we can probably expect Waterford to deploy similar tactics.

I was impressed with captain Lorraine Bray last weekend. She will take watching at midfield and Katie O’Mahoney could be tasked to do that job. Similar in stature and style, that could be a key battle.

Abby Flynn was another who fed great ball inside as well as picking off some lovely scores however she has been struggling with a hamstring issue that doesn’t seem to have cleared up.

Going into the Cork game she was a doubt and was removed on 24 minutes. She was withdrawn limping again last Saturday at the start of the second half.

Waterford’s two key markswomen are Carton and Rockett. Stopping the supply inside to their two-player forward line is key to a Cork victory.

Cork report no injuries. Sorcha McCartan will start her second championship game.

Cork are obviously without Orla Cronin, who has stepped away due to injuries, and Thompson, but they’ve put those disappointments behind them.

Cork still have a strong team and their recent defeat to Tipperary has given them a timely reminder of what can happen if you’re not 100% focused.

By Sunday evening Cork could be in two All-Ireland senior finals. The Intermediate side take on Derry at 4pm in Nowlan Park on Sunday. We wish both teams and management the very best of luck.