Cork intermediate and U16 camogie teams one win away from All-Ireland finals

SUNDAY: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final: Cork v Derry; UPMC Nowlan Park, 4pm.

CORK and Derry meet for the third time in four months having already clashed in the National League and in the group series of championship.

The results stand at one win a piece but this time its winner takes all with a place in Croke Park up for grabs.

In the league outing, Cork were two-point winners and despite losing out by two, 1-16 to 3-7, in the group series championship meeting on June 26. Cork topped the group and were able to sit back and watch as Derry faced Dublin in a quarter-final where they certainly didn’t have it all their own way in a game where Dublin took an early lead that they held to the half-time whistle.

Manager Martin Coulter rallied his charges at the break and with Aine McAllister, Mairead McNicholl, Aoife Shaw and Shannon Doherty leading the fight back they ran out 1-23 to 1-10 winners. Aine McAllister finished with eight points, five from play and she also set up Aoife Shaw for the goal which sealed the result in her side's favour and she is one cork will need to keep a close eye on.

Coulter knows know they will need to up their performance since their quarter-final clash with Dublin, Aoife Ní Chaiside was missing for that game but is expected to be fit for Sunday. Captain Shannon O’Doherty, Grainne Mac Nicholl, Therese Mallon and Aoife Shaw will lead the way as they battle for a place in the final.

It’s been 10 years since Derry have been in an All-Ireland final when they overcame Galway to be crowned champions, in that time they have enjoyed a spell at senior grade with little success before dropping back to Intermediate and with Sloughneill and Eoghan Rua having brought All-Ireland club honours to the county in recent years the standard has consistently improved dramatically.

Cork, having only lost one game in the group series to Derry, will be confident of reversing that result, they clawed back a five-point deficit to be within two points at the full-time whistle and having only introduced scorer-in-chief Joanne Casey for the second half in that game they will be confident that they can go all the way and reach the final.

Cork manager Trevor Coleman. Picture:: Larry Cummins

Cork enjoyed a good league campaign but lost out to Antrim at the semi-final stage and they will be determined to go one better and make it to Croke Park. Joanne Casey continues to be their scorer in chief whilst four goals from Cliona O’ Callaghan in their last game against Kildare helped ensured Cork topped the group and made it to the last four.

It will be tight but expect Cork to have enough to make it through for a final meeting against Galway or Meath.

SUNDAY: All-Ireland U16 A semi-final: Cork v Wexford; Clara, Kilkenny.

Champions Cork continue their bid for back-to-back All Ireland U16 A titles when they take on Wexford.

This season's campaign didn’t get off to the best of starts as they lost out to a strong Galway side in their opening game but they hit the ground running for game two as they overpowered a Kilkenny side who then defeated Galway.

Cork got the upper hand on Limerick in their quarter-final clash whilst Wexford as group winners have come straight to the semi-final; in the group series, they overcame Clare and Limerick to book their semi-final place.