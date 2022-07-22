Cork City fans dreaming of promotion but every game will be a test from here in 

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Wexford v Cork City, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm.

THIS is going to be a tough game for Cork City. They have played Wexford twice this year and have struggled to dominate Ian Ryan’s side.

In the team’s meeting at Ferrycarrig, earlier this season, City undeservedly got all three points. Wexford were excellent and merited something from the game.

In their meeting at Turner’s Cross, the sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw and Wexford were again very good.

The movement of their front three made it difficult for the City backs because the Wexford players interchanged so much and were constantly dropping into positions that made the City defence uncomfortable.

In saying all of that, this game will mean more to City and could move them a step closer to the title.

After last week’s stalemate against their title rivals, Galway United, I believe there has been an overreaction from some supporters.

I do understand that Galway did have to play 75 minutes with 10 men and the final result could be seen as a missed opportunity, but it was never going to be an open game and City are still in a very strong position.

Some teams are suited to playing with 10 men.

Galway are an experienced side and a lot of credit should go to them for the way they managed the game and dug in for a point.

What we probably have learned from last week’s game is that this league is going to go down to the wire.

Don’t expect this game to be a wonderful spectacle either.

A group from Mayfield supporting Cork City. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

I anticipate that it could very much replicate the previous meeting, at Ferrycarrig.

The City players will know that with every game that passes they are a step closer to securing promotion and the title.

The pressure will start to increase with every game. They will even be saying to one another in the dressing room, ‘Why couldn’t the league just be three series of games like last year, that way we would be nearly finished?’

They will be counting down the games. I don’t think that performances will matter to them.

It is all about just winning games. I don’t think fans should be judging this team on performances any longer, just results, and the players are getting the results.

City will have some injury worries for the game and I doubt we will know the full extent of David Harrington’s and Ally Gilchrist’s injuries before this match.

Managers are never going to say a player is definitely fit, even if they have fully recovered, because they want to keep their counterparts guessing about who will be available for their upcoming match. I used to laugh at some of my managers’ press conferences, knowing the number of lies they spoke about a certain player’s injury situation.

Some managers would say a player was unavailable even though he was participating in training for a number of days previously.

City have the squad capable of dealing with injuries. If Harrington is to miss this game, then Jimmy Corcoran has shown that he can fill the void.

The goalkeeper must be applauded for the attitude he has shown this year. He uprooted his life by moving to Cork to play for City and I’m sure he wouldn’t have envisioned having so little game time when he joined the club.

He has acted as a model professional, one that accepts he can have few complaints about his lack of game time, because of Harrington’s performances.

But he was good when he came on against Galway and was excellent against Stoke City. The players know Corcoran can be trusted, that when he calls for a ball, he will gather it. I feel we might see Louis Britton start for the first time in a competitive game for City.

The Galway game was too important to throw a new signing in, but the striker has had another week at the club and wasn’t brought in to sit on the bench and he could be the difference in the outcome. Wexford are an in-form side hunting down Treaty United for that fourth play-off spot.

This is going to be one of City’s toughest remaining games of the season.