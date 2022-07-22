Barrs sweat on Steven Sherlock's fitness while Michael Shields has retired

CORK colleagues square up on the opening evening of the Bon Secours county PSFC, when the holders St Finbarr’s meet Éire Óg at Páirc Uí Rinn at 7.30pm.

It’s the first game in Group A, which also has Carbery Rangers and Carrigaline in action in Bandon tomorrow at 7pm.

Cork’s established midfield pairing of Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan will be on opposite sides as will Brian Hayes and John Cooper with Chris Kelly between the posts for Éire Óg.

But, the Barrs may not have sharp-shooter Steven Sherlock-scorer of 1-61 in league and championship for Cork due to a knee injury while Dylan Foley is a likely absentee for Éire Óg.

Steven had a knee operation a few weeks ago and is rehabbing well, so we’re hopeful, but we’ll see how he goes,” said manager Paul O’Keeffe.

Sherlock’s importance to any successful title defence is obvious, illustrated by his 3-41 in last season’s memorable campaign, which included a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Castlehaven in the semi-final.

The Barrs will want to borrow a chapter from Limerick hurlers’ success story by also starting well and avoiding a repeat from last season’s quarter-final, when the Ovens clubs raced to a 0-7 to 0-1 lead.

“We got well and truly ambushed in the first 20 minutes back then and that is firmly in our minds to ensure is doesn’t happen again,” O’Keeffe added.

And despite finishing with 14 players, the Barrs battled back to win by 1-16 to 0-12 with Sherlock contributing 0-10, three frees and two 45s. The Togher club, who defeated Clonakilty by a point in the final, 0-14 to 0-13, went on to capture the Munster title as well by overcoming Austin Stacks in the decider.

While the champions sweat on Sherlock’s availability, they will be without two influential players from last year.

The evergreen Michael Shields has retired, but may play with the intermediates, while Conor McCrickard has rejoined his club in Down.

O’Keeffe detects his charges are just as keen this season to emulate the achievements of last term.

“Sometimes you wonder has the hunger been blunted, but I definitely don’t get that sense from the group we have.

“If anything, it is probably stronger and they seem to be driving on.

“We want to do something special in terms of back-to-back, but to do that you have to first get out of your group and you have to win your three games.”

At the launch of the 2022 Bon Secours Cork Club Football Championships were Ian Maguire and Paul O'Keeffe, St Finbarr's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Although there’s always a target on champions’ backs, the Barrs are relishing the prospect of taking on all comers.

“You need to look forward and set your own targets. Instead of looking over your shoulder you need to be looking forward at what you want to achieve,” O’Keeffe commented.

The other PSFC game this evening is in Group B, where Douglas, minus the services of Sean Powter, Kevin Flahive and Brian Hartnett, meet Valley Rovers in Ballygarvan at 7.30pm.

The other game in that section is between Ballincollig and senior A champions, Mallow, in Mourneabbey, tomorrow at 2pm.