Marymount receives more than €26k from Killian Lawton fundraiser 

The organisers of the Marymount Hospice fundraising run/walk/cycle/hike held over Easter have expressed their gratitude after a total of €26,076 was raised.

Barryroe GAA Club member Killian Lawton, who died at the age of 24 just under a year ago, was one of those in whose memory the fundraiser was being held, along with Alice Crowley and Michael Clancy.

Killian was described by his sister Nora as “the ultimate sports fan” in The Echo in March, just prior to the event and that love was reciprocated with the levels of support given.

The total amount was recently revealed at Barryroe GAA Club, coinciding with the production of a book in the style of a match programme, celebrating his career with Ibane Gaels at underage and Barryroe as an adult.

Killian Lawton's cousin Timothy Carroll and siblings Nora, Barry and Eimear Lawton before they set off from Dunworley on their 10km run in memory of Killian.

His siblings Eimear, Barry, Pádraig and Nora are hugely grateful to all of those who played a part and issued a joint statement.

“There are many people to thank,” they said.

“Killian’s friends – who got stuck in from day one and signed up, as well as encouraging their friends and family to join in!

“It really was a phenomenal response – from Barryroe to Timoleague, Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, people all over West Cork were out and about – never mind his extended famil in Cork City, East Cork, North Cork, Tipp, London and beyond. There are too many people to call out individually. They know who they are.

“To our extended family: the Lawtons and the Keohanes, and so, so many more. Thank you!”

On Good Friday, Killian’s family, including sisters Eimear and Nora, brother Barry and cousin Timothy Carroll, ran from Dunworley Beach to Courtmacsherry via Barryroe GAA pitch and Broadstrand, which worked out at 10km from start to finish.

Then, over the Easter weekend, people joined in from all over the world: not just Barryroe or West Cork, as folks in Valentia Island and the Maharees in Kerry took part along with many more in Dublin, Kildare, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo – as well as a huge gang in London. There were walkers in Brussels and Barcelona, runners in France, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. There were even people in Istanbul taking part.

Killian Lawton's brother Pádraig (second from left at back) and his family - who are based in France - after their run in memory of Killian. Back, from left: Conor, Pádraig, Ciara and Seán. Front: Cian (Killian's godson) and Cathal.

“So many people came out in force; be it to donate, to run, to walk, to hike, to cycle – the response has been phenomenal,” the family said.

“It’s hard to imagine that this time last summer we spent almost three weeks in Marymount as Killian was administered the best of care. Sometimes there are no words for the loss and the pain that cancer causes. Instead, we remember Killian and his handsome smiling face, his spirit, his kindness, his natural intelligence and inquisitive nature, his likeability and his lolz-ability. Always a man up for the craic. Always forward. Right until the very end. As well, we remember Alice Crowley and Michael Clancy. Gone too soon.

“It was Alice’s daughter, Alannah who first suggested the idea of holding a fundraiser for Killian, and it was her support and encouragement, along with that of Evie Clancy – that led to the success that was the Easter weekend fundraiser,

“Deep thanks to all those that turned up, took part over the Easter weekend, (many people took part more than just once!) – it was fantastic to see everyone out and about, walking and talking and thinking about Killian – there was a lovely ‘buzz’ about the place – so even though it’s a hard time, it was also very encouraging… just like Killian. Keep going. Keep on keeping on.

“As Killian said, don’t count the days, make the days count!

“Every euro raised will go towards supporting the amazing service and care that Marymount provides for the people of Cork, Munster, Ireland and beyond. And people are still donating - when people turn up, they are just incredible!

“Much thanks to the local organisations and businesses that supported the fundraiser: The Lifeboat Inn, The Pier House, The Anchor Bar, Travara Lodge, The Golden Pheasant, Courtmacsherry Hotel, Courtmacsherry Community Shop, Mary O’Neill’s Butlerstown and Grange Tavern; Barryroe GAA and Camogie Clubs, the underage teams, Ibane Gaels, Barryroe Macra, Barryroe Co-op,… plus Killian’s teachers in Barryroe National School, Clonakilty Community College, and his colleagues from the International Office at UCC.

“We also received a huge amount of support from the TY students in Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty. Special shout-out to Steve Forde and the gang at Voodoo Rooms in Cork (a favourite haunt of Killian’s) for also displaying posters and encouraging their regulars to join in!”