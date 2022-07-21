Paudie Palmer: Cork GAA fans won't be short of matches from here on

NOWHERE else to begin, except to acknowledge the remarkable achievement of the neighbours up the road in the small county of Limerick.

Obviously, as a blow-in, I can’t talk with certainty about the deep red feeling about neighbours, but I get the impression that in terms of, GAA love of neighbour, Limerick folk are doing alright… for the moment at least!

That may have something to do with the fact, that in the 78-year time span since Limerick won the 1940 All-Ireland and the 2018 edition, they had only landed one other title, in 1973.

There are famines and there are famines. Now they have captured four of the last five and the green and white flag has been planted on top of the three in a row Everest.

The idle mind can lead to all sorts of dark corridors but in relation to this All-Ireland, I wondered, a little about the Rebel support for Limerick.

Was it based on support for a neighbour, or the fact that the opposition was Kilkenny or had it a lot to do with the mighty Brian Cody?

Of course, to get a scientific answer, I should convince the good editor to hire one of those pollsters that keep informing us that the next General Election is Sinn Féin’s to lose and then we would know.

However, if my viewing companions are anything to go by, Brian or should I say Cody was the dominant force.

For one moment, just imagine that Kilkenny changed their leader for the 2022 campaign and they put in a performance like they did last Sunday, the expert folk would be hailing him as a savour.

Cody or Brian is still some bainisteoir!

I must confess that the early South Kerry education didn’t equip us with many of the modern-day terminologies, one being front-of-house staff.

On Sunday night, while watching The Sunday Game, viewers were informed that they were now going to cross over to victorious team hotel, you see, the outlandish Dublin hotel prices weren’t an issue here.

Limerick manager John Kiely and businessman JP McManus at Croke Park. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The cameras cut to the hotel, and up for interview were three from the front-of-house, Declan Hannon, the only Limerick man to captain four All-Ireland winning sides, Caroline Currid, the team’s sports psychologist and the school principal John Kiely. To these eyes at least, this was the final leap in the GAA’s acceptance of the important role of sports psychology in team preparation!

Another comment made more than once was the role of Paul Kinnerk and his coaching staff in the performance department. Just one question, I wonder, how many make up that staff?

One of the TV pundits was at pains to point out how the game is evolving but I would think that he missed one important observation.

GOSPEL

To illustrate his point, they showed a few clips of Limerick defenders winning possession and instead of belting the sliotar toward the opposition goal, they hand passed it off or struck it a short distance to a colleague. The said pundit failed to mention, that this development is straight from the Gaelic football gospel of coaching.

Someday if you get a chance, have a cup of coffee with the aforementioned P Kinnerk, I would be very surprised if he didn’t confirm the same.

By the way, it appears to this uneducated hurling eye, that when Cork defenders embark on the new way, it’s described as tippy-tappy hurling!

Now for those who would like us to believe that the big curtain came down on the GAA world with the playing of the All-Ireland football final next weekend, can we welcome them to this weekend’s beginning of the nine main adult Cork county championships, five in hurling and four in football.

By the way, that imbalance will be rectified next year, when there will be five, 12-team championships in both.

As you are probably aware at this stage, each championship is made up of groups of four where the top two in each group will qualify for the knockout stages and 71% of the bottom teams will be engaged in relegation issues.

In the humble opinion of this corner, Cork’s club championship structure is one of the best in country.

Because of the absolute competitive nature of each game, you could argue, that instead of there being nine championships, there are 27.

This weekend the 26-game football programme throws in tonight with the meeting of Glanworth and St Nicks in the 16-team Intermediate A Football Championship.

With four to be relegated out of this championship to the Premier Junior, which will come into being in 2023, it goes without saying that a defeat here will have to be viewed a setback.

Space prevents us from going through each game but just a glance at teams that were promoted at the conclusion of last year’s championship.

Mallow, the new kids in the Premier Senior block face a testing opening assignment against Ballincollig in Mourneabbey on Saturday. The Podsie O'Mahony-coached Mid-Cork side will have a top two finish as a feasible objective.

Newmarket who have informed us, of their non-appreciation of bringing Houdini to the fore in relation to last year’s victory in the Premier Intermediate Championship, face a tough opener when they play O’Donovan Rossa in Macroom also on Saturday.

UNBEATEN

Iveleary, the small Muskerry outfit, who have won two consecutive championships face St Vincent’s in Brinny on Sunday at 7pm in PIFC grade. Can they extend their 1,002-day unbeaten championship run?

Their last reversal was in the County JAFC, semi-final on October 29, 2019, to Kilshannig.

Finally, the 2021 junior champions Boherbue play Glanmire in Glantane on Sunday at 1pm, they will have to box above their weight to win this one.

As mentioned Cork championship 2022, begins this Thursday and should finish just over 13 weeks later on Sunday, October 23 to facilitate the playing of the six provincial club championships.

This is the very very minimum that a duel county like Cork would require to complete their programme.

Any Rebel who suggests extending the inter-county calendar is either self-serving or ignorant of the club scene. Or maybe both.