Cork hurling fans will hope Pat Ryan can bring Sars’ success to Rebels

PAT RYAN will be hoping to oversee the dawn of an exciting era during his tenure as Cork Senior Hurling manager.

A decade has now passed since he was at the helm as Sarsfields won the 2012 Cork Senior Hurling Championship title.

It was indeed with Sars that Ryan commenced his journey into management.

Sarsfields won the 2012 Cork SHC title following a 1-15 to 1-13 victory over Bishopstown in the decider.

This victory meant that the top crown in Cork club hurling was heading to the Riverstown club for the third time in five years.

John Horgan summed up the match nicely in his match report:

“It was a tough day at the office but when the time came to clock out Sarsfields had done enough to regain the Cork County SHC crown.

“Three titles in five years makes them the undisputed kingpins of Cork club hurling, but they were put to the pin of collar at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to overcome a stern challenge from a Bishopstown team making their first ever senior final appearance in front of a crowd of 11,134.”

During the final Bishopstown showed no signs of final nerves and made decent early running on the scoreboard.

A key turning point in the contest was when Sars found the back of the net courtesy of Robert O’Driscoll.

That crucial score pushed Sarsfields into a 1-13 to 0-12 lead and despite Bishopstown substitute David Hickey raising a green flag in injury-time, Sarsfields had done enough to succeed.

Captain Joe Barry was able to lift the silverware for the team coached by club stalwart and 1999 All-Ireland senior winner Pat Ryan.

Speaking to the local media after the victory for his side in the Cork SHC final, Sars boss Ryan said.

We’ve gone through the hard road. We beat Cloyne at the start of the year, then we beat Blackrock, then we beat the county champions in Carrigtwohill, then we beat CIT and now we beat Bishopstown.

“Now that is not an easy county. We knew it was going to be a battle today. But we’d great faith in our fellas that they’d battle very hard. We won in 2008 when we were down by five points at half time. We knew that our fellas would come again.

“We’d been getting goals all year and I knew Bishopstown would try to stop us getting goals. They did and in fairness to Ken O’Halloran he brought off a couple of great saves.

“But the goal was crucial. It was Eoin O’Sullivan set it up, made a great run and worked fierce hard down the line. Robbie O’Driscoll was in the right position to finish.”

Sarsfield's Joe Barry and Bishopstown's Michael Power tussle for the ball during the 2012 final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

As a consequence of that victory, Sars went on to of course represent Cork in the Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship.

Ultimately the Cork side came up just short at the semi-final stages against Thurles Sarsfields, who won on a 2-20 to 2-15 full-time score.

Through his days at Sarsfields and guiding them to 2012 and 2014 championship glory, to in more recent times managing the Cork U20s to two All-Ireland titles, Ryan has built up an impressive CV.

Ryan’s coaching journey is a good example for aspiring coaching out there that hard work and progression can be duly rewarded Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan put it very well when he said upon the appointment of Ryan in a statement on the official Cork GAA website.

“Pat’s appointment will be another clear example of our desire to provide a pathway to managers and coaches through both Club and County systems.

“His record in both arenas speaks for itself and we look forward to him building on the significant work completed by the outgoing management team in the ongoing pursuit of Liam MacCarthy.”

All of the Rebel GAA supporters out there will hope that progress can continue when Pat Ryan takes over Cork hurlers over the coming years.

In the meantime, Ryan is almost certain to be an interested spectator at Cork club championship games over the next couple of months.

The club he has a storied history with are placed in what looks a tasty Cork PSHC group alongside Blackrock, St Finbarr’s and Charleville.