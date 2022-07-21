Douglas golfer Jack Murphy wins in Fermoy for third success this season

JACK MURPHY claimed his third win of 2022 when he put on an impressive display in Fermoy last week.

The 16-year-old Douglas member won the Munster Boys U18 Open Championship, adding his name to a prestigious list of winners going back over 50 years.

Murphy had already secured the Leinster Boys U16 and Munster Boys U16 titles earlier in the season, and he led from the start in Fermoy when he was the only player under par after the opening round.

He increased his lead after a second-round 68. At that stage, it was unlikely that he would be caught but he still needed a solid final round.

It looked like he might be caught after a bogey on the long par-three second hole, but he followed it with birdies on the third and fourth to extend his lead.

Solid game management helped him to a level par 70 to close and he won by an impressive margin of six strokes.

The Rochestown College student was delighted with his win after a busy few weeks that has seen him play in Germany twice, England as well as in several events in Ireland.

The course in Fermoy was in great condition and proved a tough challenge for some of Ireland’s top junior golfers.

Murphy was up to the challenge and was happy with his game.

“I struggled a small bit at the European’s but other than that I have been playing well,” said Murphy after his win.

Jack Murphy in action during the final roud of the Munster Boys at Fermoy. Picture: Niall O'Shea

“I played here before and I know not to miss in some areas. I’ve played here quite a lot when I was younger and I know you can’t be on the wrong side of pins here.”

Despite taking the lead after the opening 18 holes, he was patient and stuck to the plan.

“There was still two days of golf to go so I didn’t think too much and played my own game. I played a small bit more cautiously, I didn’t go for everything and even with approach shots I made sure I was on the right side of the hole.”

Murphy’s busy schedule continues, this week he’s off to Finland for the European Young Masters and after that he’ll be hoping to continue his great start to the U16 schedule when he takes part in the Irish U16 in Lucan.

On the men’s calendar, the South of Ireland started in Lahinch yesterday and the field of 150 golfers will be reduced to 64 after today’s second round.

INTER-CLUB FINALS

The return of the AIG Inter-Club finals took place last weekend with the first three finals taking place in Tramore.

Munster is split into East and West regions with the majority of Cork teams playing in Munster East.

Cork Golf Club were first up on Saturday when they faced Cahir Park in the regional final of the AIG Barton Shield.

Cork stuck with their previous team, Brian Kelleher and Ian O’Rourke led off for Cork with Morgan and Kein and Gary O’Flaherty making up the second pairing.

Cork yet again proved their pedigree in the foursomes format and they won with a comfortable margin. The Women’s Senior Cup was an all Cork affair with Douglas taking on Cork. Like last year, Douglas again had the upper hand and they had wins from Sarah Byrne, Clodagh Coughlan, Aoife Ni Thuama and Karen O’Neill taking her match to the 17th.

Lee Valley were involved in the Junior Foursomes final in the last match on Saturday but unfortunately, they were beaten by Cahir Park.

The last match in Tramore took place on Sunday when Lee Valley took on the hosts in the AIG Senior Cup.

Tramore were strengthened by the addition of Pat Murray who recently joined the club after taking up the role of General Manager.

Their hosts Tramore took an early lead to lead 2-0 before Keelan McCarthy added a point for Lee Valley.

At that stage, Darren Hourihan was three up but Jason Galway was one down. Hourihan went on to win his match on the 18th to level the contest and when Jason Galway turned around his match and won on the 18th the pennant was headed to Cork.

It was a great result for the club, and especially the team managers John O’Neill and Mark O’Shea.

All three Cork winners will savour a return to Tramore for the All Ireland’s which take place in August.

Many of the other inter-club events are nearing area final stage. In the Mens Junior Cup Cork will face Lee Valley while in the Bruen East Cork will take on Clonakilty.

East Cork are also involved in the Pierce Purcell, the face Lee Valley in the area final which is to be played before August 7.