Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 10:00

Cork clubs primed for football action as championship throw-in looms 

Between tomorrow and Sunday evening there will be 52 teams playing across the four grades
St Finbarr's captain Ian Maguire and Michael Shields with his daughter Jamie raise the Andy Scannell cup after defeating Clonakilty in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Mark Woods

THE starter’s gun is ready to fire the opening shots in the Bon Secours county football championships this week.

Starting tomorrow and wrapping up on Sunday evening, there will be 26 games played across all four grades, premier senior, senior A, premier intermediate and intermediate A.

Round 1 of the group matches begins with St Nick’s-Glanworth in intermediate A and concludes with seven more games at the later time of 7pm on Sunday, All-Ireland football final day.

It’s the third season of the group format with round 2 listed for August 12-14, following two rounds of hurling, and the third and decisive set is on September 2-4.

In between, the final phase of the divisions/colleges portion of the premier senior championship will also be decided after a couple of semi-finals and final following in the wake of six earlier games involving the divisions.

The draw has pitted Carbery, who’ve already played twice, against UCC in Macroom with Duhallow taking on MTU Cork Campus in Glantane.

Both games are scheduled for August 17 with the final four days later, when the reward for the winners will be a place in the quarter-finals of the championship proper.

Carbery defeated Imokilly and Avondhu with a team featuring Ruairi Deane and Brian O’Driscoll while the other three teams will be appearing for the first time.

Last season UCC pipped Muskerry by a couple of points before losing by same margin to Duhallow, who had a bye to the decider.

The identities of the other club qualifiers will emerge after round 3 with the top two teams in the three groups advancing.

The side with the best record progresses directly to the semi-final while the remaining five teams join the divisions/colleges representative to make up the three quarter-finals, which will again be based on a ranking system.

One of the negative aspects of the format is the recurrence of repeat games, which, I suppose, is almost inevitable with just 12 teams involved.

Not only are there a couple of games from last season, but 2020 as well with Douglas and Valley Rovers and Newcestown and Castlehaven colliding for the third successive campaign.

St Finbarr’s are the defending champions not only in Cork, but Munster, too, and they’ll face familiar opponents in Carrigaline in Group A, having also squared up in 2020.

And that theme resonates again in the Togher club’s opening title defence against Eire Og at Pairc Ui Rinn on Friday evening because they clashed in a thrilling quarter-final last term.

Further down the line, the three quarter-finals are scheduled for September 16-18 with the semis a week later and the county final on the weekend of October 7-9.

The number of games in the top flight will be 33, comprising 18 group matches, six knock-out (three quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final), and nine in the divisions/colleges section.

Six of those have ready taken place with three more to come.

All told, a club player had the opportunity to play nine league games and a minimum of three championship games in football.

PSFC Group A: St Finbarr’s, Eire Og, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline.

Group B: Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow, Ballincollig.

Group C: Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, Newcestown.

FIXTURES: TOMORROW: Bon Secours County IAFC R1: St Nick’s v Glanworth, Glenville, 7.30.

FRIDAY: PSFC R1: St Finbarr’s v Eire Og, Pairc Ui Rinn; Douglas v Valley Rovers, Ballygarvan, both 7.30.

SAFC R1: Ballingeary v Dohenys, Enniskeane; Bishopstown v Fermoy, Rathcormac; Bandon v Kiskeam, Clondrohid; all 7.30.

PIFC R1: Macroom v Rockchapel, Mallow, 7.30.

IAFC R1: Glenville v Kildorrery, Kilavullen; Aghabullogue v Dromtarriffe, Donoughmore, both 7.30.

SATURDAY: PSFC R1: Mallow v Ballincollig, Mourneabbey, 2pm; Nemo Rangers v Newcestown, Brinny, 4pm; Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline, Bandon, 7pm.

SAFC R1: Newmarket v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 4pm; Ilen Rovers v Clyda Rovers, Kilmurry, 7pm; St Michael’s v Knocknagree, Carrigadrohid, 7pm.

PIFC R1: Kanturk v Naomh Aban, Millstreet, 4pm; Bantry Blues v Aghada, Ovens, 4pm; Na Piarsaigh v Castletownbere, Aughaville, 4pm.

IAFC R1: Kilshannig v Ballydesmond, Banteer, 7pm.

SUNDAY: PSFC R1: Clonakilty v Castlehaven, Rosscarbery, 7pm.

PIFC R1: Cill na Martra v Nemo Rangers, Cloughduv, 7pm; St Vincent’s v Iveleary, Kilmichael, 7pm.

IAFC R1: Boherbue v Glanmire, Glantane, 1pm; Gabriel Rangers v Adrigole, Kealkil, 7pm; Mitchelstown v Millstreet, Ballyclough, 7pm; Ballinora v St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, 7pm.

