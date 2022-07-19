Limerick had all the answers in thrilling All-Ireland final

THEY came up with a snappy ‘everything has led to this’ logo to gee-up support, not that any more was required, for the 150th Open on the famous Old Course at St Andrew’s.

It could easily have applied across the Irish Sea to Croke Park for that enthralling All-Ireland final while in a perverse way, Tipperary GAA Chiefs could use it as a feeble excuse for their shameful and appalling treatment of Colm Bonnar.

In a week which should have had one topic, the prospect of Limerick hurling joining the pantheon of greats, the Premier Co threatened to derail everything with their shabby handling of the manager’s job.

Bonnar is a decent man, who has been involved in hurling all his life, turning from All-Ireland winner as a player to transforming Waterford IT into a third-level powerhouse.

Give a three-year term to begin the long and hazardous rebuilding job last September, the Cashel-native now finds himself out in the cold after less than 12-months.

The manner in which it was handled might be described as insensitive and that would be putting it mildly because it was like an episode from the soap opera that is English soccer.

A manager is given a vote of confidence on Monday night before sacked the following morning and replaced by a guy at tea-time having resigned from another club at lunch.

Liam Cahill informed Waterford he was stepping down from the manager’s role after three years with an option on a fourth which he declined.

Now, we all know what’s going to happen next, a three-year gig with his own county, where Cahill has the potential to be a big success.

More importantly, the magnificent hurlers of Limerick and Kilkenny consigned Tipp’s antics to the thrash can on an historic and unforgettable first final in July.

The split season debate will continue to rage, but if Sunday’s decider is the yardstick for the future then there is no argument.

Put it this way, would you rather see spectacular hurling of this intensity and skill played out in scorching temperatures or the thunder and lightning final back at the start of World War 2?

Despite scoring 2-26, which would normally be enough to win most All-Irelands, Kilkenny never led throughout the 70+minutes of throbbing action.

It’s an amazing statistic, when you consider Kilkenny’s cut-throat displays in previous finals and in many ways Limerick did a Kilkenny on Kilkenny.

The outrageously gifted Gearoid Hegarty had no business even thinking of trying for a goal so early in the contest never mind planting an unstoppable shot in the top right corner of Eoin Murphy’s net.

It was a critical score and the direct opposite to their 2019 semi-final, when Kilkenny raced into a strong lead and forced Limerick to play catch-up, which usually ends up with one outcome.

Yet, the Cats lost nothing in defeat because all you ask of a group of people is to try their best and offer 100% commitment which Kilkenny did to their great credit.

Most other teams would have lost by seven or more points against the three-in-a-row winners and their fourth in five years, but not Brian Cody’s side.

Despite trailing by six points on a couple of occasions, their perseverance and total self-belief helped restore parity during the third quarter and then again with seven minutes’ regulation time remaining.

As ever, though, every time Kilkenny asked questions Limerick supplied an immediate response, on this occasion nailing the next five points.

And still, Kilkenny wouldn’t go away. Back they came with three scores of their own to send Limerick fans into a state of nervous exhaustion.

In their minds, they must have seen Tipp’s plundering of the minor title with that sensational last-gasp goal to break Offaly hearts. Could there be a repeat?

The last blast of the whistle from outstanding referee Colm Lyons ended their agony and they could allow themselves bask in the sweltering glow of history-makers.

Great champions always find a way. Hegarty and company did so once again just as Cameron Smith’s heroic exploits on the 17th and 18th greens in Scotland.

Age isn’t a factor with either Limerick or the man from Oz and this could spell further trouble for the rest.