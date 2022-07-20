Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 09:34

Championship Contenders Reduced To Six In East Cork 

Nigel Roche of Youghal and Shane Broderick of Erin's Own with refere Pa Beausang of Midleton prior to the JAFC game in Castlemartyr.

John Cashman

SIX teams remain in contention for the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors East Cork Junior 'A' Football Championship, following the conclusion of the group games over the last few days.

Defending champions Bride Rovers have joined Cloyne as qualifiers from Group 1. 

The Rathcormac/Bartlemy side ousted Glenbower Rovers by 1-11 to 1-7 in a winner takes all concluding round robin game.

The sides were deadlocked 0-7 apiece at the interval, with Killeagh side going on to raise game's first green flag on 40 minutes to edge ahead by 1-7 to to 0-9. 

A very positive reaction by the title holders followed. Conor Barry quickly levelled and when Cian Hogan goaled on 45 minutes, Bride' took a grip as scores became very close. 

Adam Walsh's free seven minutes from time was to prove the only alteration to the tally Castlemartyr progress to the semi final and Cobh advance to the quarter finals from Group 2. 

Bride Rovers celebrate following their victory over Cobh in Sunday's Michael O'Connor Motor Factors East Cork Junior 'A' Grade Football Championship Final.
"The Reds" got a walkover from Midleton, leaving them top on 5 points, with Cobh runners up on 4 points after their 1-9 to 0-8 win over Carrigtwohill. A bright start was key to this win and after Cian Spriggs found the net, they led by 1-9 to 0-8 at the interval. 

Liam Gosnelll kept Carrig' in touch but they could never get close enough.

Carraig na bhFear took Group 3 honours and the second automatic semi final place by virtue of their 1-13 to 0-8 win over Lisgoold. 

Paul Sheehan netted early for the winners as Paul O'Keeffe proved an influential figure. 

Oisin Crolwey also showed well at corner forward as Carraig' went on to lead 1-7 to 0-4 at half time. 

Full forward John Cashman offered Lisgoold's main scoring option.

Cashman's two points and a beauty from Mark Hegarty helped Lisgoold rally, before Paul O'Keeffe took a grip again, pointing his side to a solid eight points success.

In the other game in Group 3, Youghal recovered from a sluggish start to defeat Erin's Own by 1-12 to 1-10.

The Seasiders had excellent goalkeeper Conor Savage to thank for some fine early saves, but with Cathal Lenihan making the most of free taking chances, Erin''s Own deservedly led 0-5 to 0-2 coming up to half time. 

All changed quickly as Jonathahn Ormonde's opportunist goal fired Youghal into life and they retired leading by 1-4 to 0-5.

Youghal pushed on, helped by points by Danny Wlalshe, and the lively Enda Cronin and looked set for victory leading by 1-10 to 0-7 after 47 minutes. 

Erin's Own responded though - as a goal by wing back Dara Twomey and points by Adam Mylod and Ronan Twomey squeezed the game up again. Nigel Roche's well taken point eventually saw Youghal home to guarantee them a place in the knockout stages.

*Qualifiers - Quarter Finals - Bride Rovers, Cloyne, Cobh and Youghal.

Semi Finals - Castlemartyr and Carraig na bhFear

