Na Piarsaigh explain factors behind concession of U19 championship tie

Na Piarsaigh have issued a statement to explain why the club has conceded a county Premier 1 U19 Hurling Championship clash with Blackrock, which had been due to be played this week.

The opening-round game, scheduled for Blackrock’s home at Church Road, was awarded to the Rockies, who now progress to face Midleton.

While this Na Piarsaigh team has competed well in the various age-grades - winning last year's Premier 2 title at U18 - external factors have caused them to scratch the fixture.

The statement read: “Na Piarsaigh Hurling & Football Club wishes to clarify the circumstances which have resulted in the Club not being in a position to fulfil our Fé 19 hurling championship fixture against Blackrock Hurling Club this week.

“The U19 league semi-finals were originally due to be played on Wednesday, July 6. Cork County Board subsequently decided to postpone the conclusion of the league stages and bring the championship forward to July 6 in its place.

“Na Piarsaigh players and management prepared appropriately for the fixture in terms of training/challenge games, etc. On July 1, the fixture was formally ratified by the county board for Wednesday, July 6 and the clubs were notified appropriately.

“Blackrock Hurling Club submitted a request to the Competitions Control Committee of the Cork County Board requesting the game be postponed from July 6 due to a number of their players being away on holidays.

“Despite Na Piarsaigh informing the county board and the CCC that they would not be in a position to fulfil the fixture this week, due to the number of their players away on holidays some having changed their plans based on the formally communicated and ratified date of July 6, the game was re-fixed to Tuesday, July 19.

“Na Piarsaigh proposed an alternative date in August but this was not accepted by the CCC.

Na Piarsaigh believe all clubs/players should be treated with equal respect and, if one club cannot fulfil a ratified fixture due to some of their players being away on holidays, then that fixture should not be moved to a date where the second club (Na Piarsaigh) are put in a position where they cannot fulfil the fixture due to having a significant number of their players away on holidays.”