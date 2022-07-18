Meelin come up with the answers in extra time with victory over Banteer

Meelin 1-24

Banteer 1-21

(aet)

MEELIN 'S dogged resistance delivered a powerful finish in extra time to get the better of Banteer in a keenly contested Hannon’s Mace & Maxol Duhallow Cup Hurling Final in Kilbrin.

On doing so, intermediate side Meelin checked the impetus of Banteer, the latter enjoyed an eight point grip early in the second half only for a persuasive Meelin response gained parity at the end of the hour. Again Banteer enjoyed the better of the exchanges at the commencement of extra time only for Meelin to respond positively to the challenge and impeccable freetaking from Nicholas Linehan helped secure the silverware.

A breeze assisted Banteer dominated the opening half, helped by the input of Richard O’Connor, Alan Coughlan, David Murphy and Rory O’Connell.

The Banteer attack utilised possession to good effect with Murphy and Denis Roche on target before a goal from Luke Philpott helped Banteer hold a 1-9 to 0-5 advantage at the interval. With the chips down, Meelin stepped up to the plate and availed of a smashing goal from Jack Curtin.

Meelin’s new found intensity surfaced from the influence of Moss O’Keeffe, William Murphy, James Forrest, Linehan and substitute Ciarán Curtin. Five points without reply from Linehan and Jason O’Callaghan trimmed the arrears to just two prior to David Murphy responding with a much needed Banteer score.

Again Meelin made an all out effort to retrieve the situation, Linehan nailing three pointed frees for parity. Though Roche regained the lead for Banteer, that pointed free was cancelled out by a duplicate score from Linehan, all square 1-17 apiece by the full time whistle.

That generated extra time, Roche posting back to back points only for Meelin to quickly counter for Ciarán Curtin and Linehan to split the uprights for a 1-21 to 1-19 lead at the close of the initial 10 minutes.

On the run in, Meelin held the edge and made the push for home with late points from Linehan and Michael McAulliffe that allowed team captain Shane Hehir accept the silverware.

Scorers for Meelin: N Lenihan 0-12 (11f), J Curtin 1-3, J Forrest 0-3, M McAulliffe , J O'Callaghan, C Curtin 0-2 each.

Banteer: D Roche 0-10 (8f), D Murphy 0-6, L Philpott 1-2, D Wilson 0-2, R O'Connell 0-1.

MEELIN: J Moynihan; S Geaney, S Curtin, B Carroll; B O’Sullivan, M O’Keeffe, J Curtin; W Murphy, J Forrest; Cian Curtin, J O’Callaghan, S Hehir; Cormac Curtin, M McAulliffe, N Linehan.

Subs. J O’Sullivan for Cian Curtin, Ciarán Curtin for Cormac Curtin.

BANTEER: K Roche; J McAulliffe, B Withers, C Coughlan; A Coughlan, R O’Connor, R O’Connell; C Shine, D Kearney; D Barrett, D Wilson, K Tarrant; D Roche, L Philpott, D Murphy.

Subs. L O’Brien for D Barrett, E O’Brien for D Kearney, B O’Keeffe for L O’Brien, D Murphy for C Coughlan, M Kearney for D Wilson.

Referee: J Hartnett (Boherbue).