Passage claim Junior B Hurling league title with a four point win over Glen Rovers

Glen Rovers 1-11

PASSAGE were crowned Seandún Junior B Hurling League champions as they defeated Glen Rovers in a hard-fought decider at Ballinlough.

This game went down to the wire as solid defensive work by Passage in the closing stages prevented the Blackpool side from rescuing the game as Passage ensured victory with three unanswered points in stoppage time.

Passage raced into a three-point lead with two pointed frees by Luke Hanlon, which were followed by a point from play by Scott Coughlan, before James Maher opened the Blackpool side's account with a point from play.

Persistent fouling was proving to be costly for Passage as Maher slotted over two frees and this was followed by a point from play by Cathal O’Brien, which put the Blackpool side in the driving seat.

Luke Hanlon and O’Brien traded points entering the second quarter before Passage outscored Glen Rovers by three points to one, to hold an interval lead of 0-7 to 0-6.

A pointed free by Luke Hanlon which was followed by a point from play by Josh Nolan extended Passage’s lead to three points but this was cancelled out in the 41st minute when Maher drilled home the game’s only goal from the edge of the Passage square.

Seandún Chairman Michael Higgins presenting the Seandún Junior B Hurling League trophy to Passage captain Conor Harrington.

Both sides continued to exchange points on the third quarter before Passage opened up a two-point gap midway through the second half, courtesy of two points from placed-balls by Luke Hanlon.

O’Brien tagged on a point from play for the Blackpool side with time running out, to leave the minimum between the sides.

Wayward puck-outs were to be Glen Rovers’ undoing in stoppage time as Passage tightened up at the back and prevented the Blackpool side from creating further goal scoring opportunities.

Two points from play by Luke Hanlon and a further point by McCarthy put the game beyond Glen Rovers’ reach.

Scorers for Passage: L Hanlon 0-12 (0-7f, 0-1 65); Alex Murphy 0-2; S Coughlan, C Coughlan, K O’Flynn, J Nolan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: J Maher 1-5 (0-4f); C O’Brien 0-4; D O’Callaghan, D Murphy 0-1 each.

Passage: G Tett; J Shiels, A Kidney, A O'Mahony; A Medley, K O’Flynn, T Harrington; L Power, J Nolan; L Harrington, Alex Murphy, J McCarthy; S Coughlan, L Hanlon, C Coughlan.

Subs: D Hanlon for Medley (45); C Harrington for McCarthy, M Keogh for S Coughlan (both 60+) Glen Rovers: E O’Neill; Alan Murphy, R Byrnes, D Marshall; C McGuckian, J Mulcahy, S Barrett; S O’Sullivan, C Martin; D O’Callaghan, J Maher, D Murphy, S O’Neill, C O’Brien, D Savage.

Subs: E Healy for O’Neill (21, inj); E Fuller for Savage (37); E Cronin for O’Callaghan (53).

Referee: Niall Fahy (Brian Dillon’s).