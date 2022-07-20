The CWSSL League is growing from strength to strength every year

SUCH were the numbers of players and clubs involved in the first Cork Women’s and Schoolgirls’ Soccer League (CWSSL) medal presentation night since 2019 that the organisers had to divide the night into three parts to present medals to winners and runners-up in four age groups from U12s up to U17s.

Carrigaline, Under 13 Premier Division champions, pictured at the CWSSL awards night.

Seán Murphy, CWSSL secretary, said it had been a very successful year for the CWSSL, with more than 1,350 games being played since last September, and he was pleased to be able to present medals at the first awards night since the pandemic.

Ringmahon Rangers, Under 12 Division 2 champions 2021/22, pictured at the awards presentation.

He went on to thank the coaches, managers, players, and parents for their continual support, also thanking the media, clubs, referees, main sponsors GE Healthcare, fellow sponsors, the CWSSL committee for their work and commitment to ensuring games were played over the past season, and the Cork International Hotel for hosting the awards night.

Cobh Ramblers players Holly Homan and Siobhan Deasy who were on the Cork Munster squad last season.

The CWSSL continues to grow in numbers, with additional clubs looking to come into the leagues next year, and such is the demand that leagues will run right through from U12s to U15, U17, and U19 leagues next season as well as the senior leagues which run over the summer months.

There was success on the pitch, with the U13s as Munster champions playing in and winning an All-Ireland final. There was further success in the U14 Gaynor Cup and Munster Schools competitions, while a special mention went to Carrigaline U12s who won the National Cup in Turner’s Cross last month for the very first time.

Members of the Kinsale team, crowned under 17 Division 1 champions, at the CWSSL awards night.

Congratulations were also given to teams which had entered the league last season, with some picking up league medals, while the Carrigaline club swept the board, capturing four premier league titles. Medals were presented throughout the evening by Cork City and Irish U17 international players Heidi Mackin and Ellie O’Brien.

Corinthians, Under 12 Division 1 champions 2021/22 pictured at the recent CWSSL awards night.

2021/22 award winners

U12 Premier: 1 Lakewood, 2 Fermoy

Under 12 Div 1: 1 Corinthians, 2 Avondale

Under 12 Div 2: 1 Ringmahon, 2 Midleton

Under 13 Premier: 1 Carrigaline, 2 Corinthians

U13 Div 1: 1 Douglas Hall, 2 Midleton

U13 Div 2: 1 Passage, 2 Watergrasshill

U13 Div 3: 1 Carrigtwohill, 2 Lakewood

U15 Prem: 1 Carrigaline, 2 Midleton

U15 Div 1: 1 Macroom, 2 Innishvilla

U15 Div 2: 1 Passage, 2 Youghal

U15 Div 3: 1 Lakewood Rangers, 2 Blarney B

U17 Premier: 1 Carrigaline, 2 Lakewood

U17 Div 1: 1 Kinsale, 2 Springfield Ramblers and

Douglas Hall

U17 Div 2: 1 Avondale, 2 Park Utd

U19: 1 Carrigaline, 2 Springfield Ramblers