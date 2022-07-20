SE Systems Junior camogie championships are all set to get underway

THE dates for the SE Systems Junior camogie championship were announced recently.

It will be a busy few weeks with six grades of junior championships to be played.

The grades are junior A, B, C, there is also junior second teams championship for teams from senior and intermediate clubs who wish to play in a championship for second teams.

There is also a second teams championship for teams from junior clubs and a 13-a-side junior championship for clubs who might not be in a position to field an adult team at 15-a-side.

All games will be played on a round-robin basis and with games each week it will certainly put clubs under pressure to keep the games moving along.

JUNIOR A

There are only ten clubs graded Junior A and they are divided into two groups of five with the top two in each group going on to contest the semi-finals.

In Group one games get under way on Monday 15th August when Castlelyons meet Mallow and league champions Tracton take on Sliabh Rua in round 2 on Friday 26th August its Tracton against Castlelyons and Saturday 27th August Mallow meet Sarsfields 2. Round 3 is on Friday 2nd September with Sliabh Rua meeting Castlelyons and Sarsfields 2 playing Tracton. Round 4 Wednesday 14th Sept Castlelyons versus Sarsfields 2 and Sliabh Rua play mallow and onto the last round on Friday 24th September where Sarsfields 2 play Sliabh Rua and Mallow take on Tracton.

In Group 2 Round 1 Monday 15th August St Vincent’s play Cobh and Ballinhassig meet Ballinora. Round 2 is on Friday 26th August Ballinora versus St Vincent’s and Ballinhassig versus Ballinascarthy. Round 3 Friday 2nd September Ballinascarthy will play Ballinora and Cobh meet Ballinhassig. Round 4 Wednesday 14th Sept its Ballinora versus Cobh, Ballinascarthy meet St Vincent’s and Round 5 on Friday 24th September Cobh and Ballinascarthy meet with St Vincent’s playing Ballinhassig.

JUNIOR B

Fifteen teams in Junior B divided into three groups of five with the top two in each going through to quarter or semi finals.

Group 1 Round 1 Saturday 20th August Castlemartyr v Youghal, Inniscarra 2 v Courcey Rovers 2; Round 2 Wednesday 31st August Courcey Rovers 2 v Castlemartyr; Inniscarra 2 v Rockban; Round 3 Saturday 10th September Rockban v Courcey Rovers 2; Youghal v Inniscarra 2; Round 4 Saturday 17th September Courcey Rovers 2 v Youghal; Rockban v Castlemartyr; Round 5 Saturday 24th September Youghal v Rockban; Castlemartyr v Inniscarra 2.

Group 2 Round 1 Saturday 20th August Na Piarsaigh 2 v Banteer; Blarney v Bishopstown; Round 2 Wednesday 31st August Bishopstown v Na Piarsaigh 2; Blarney v Erins Own; Round Saturday 10th September Erins Own v Bishopstown; Banteer v Blarney; Round 4 Saturday 17th September Bishopstown v Banteer; Erins Own v Na Piarsaigh 2; Round 5 Saturday 24th September Banteer v Erins Own; Na Piarsaigh 2 v Blarney.

Group 3 Round 1 Saturday 20th August Aghada v Glen Rovers 2; Barryroe v Kilbree; Round 2 Wednesday 31st August Kilbree v Aghada; Barryroe v Eire Og 2; Round 3 Saturday 10th September Eire Og 2 v Kilbree; Glen Rovers 2 v Barryroe; Round 4 Saturday 17th September Kilbree v Glen Rovers 2; Eire Og 2 v Aghada; Round 5 Saturday 24th September Glen Rovers 2 v Eire Og 2; Aghada v Barryroe.

JUNIOR C

Ten teams make up the Junior C championship here there we have two groups of five with the top two in each group going on to contest the semi-finals.

Group 1 Round 1 Wednesday 20th July St Fanahans v Kilworth; Castlelyons 2 v Bride Rovers; Round 2 Thursday 28th July Bride Rovers v St Fanahans; Castlelyons 2 v Kinsale; Round 3 Friday 5th August Kinsale v Bride Rovers; Kilworth Castlelyons 2; Round 4 Monday 15th August Bride Rovers v Kilworth; Kinsale v St Fanahans; Round 5 Wednesday 24th August Kilworth Kinsale; St Fanahans Castlelyons 2.

Group 2 Round 1 Wednesday 20th July Carrigtwohill v Midleton; Buttevant v Grenagh; Round 2 Thursday 28th July Grenagh v Carrigtwohill; Buttevant v Fermoy; Round 3 Friday 5th August Fermoy v Grenagh; Midleton v Buttevant; Round 4 Monday 15th August Grenagh v Midleton; Fermoy v Carrigtwohill; Round 5 Wednesday 24th August Midleton v Fermoy; Carrigtwohill v Buttevant.