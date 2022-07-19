Crunching the numbers behind Limerick's success with a half-forward line scoring 1-13 from 19 shots

IN the American Football documentary on Tom Brady titled ‘ Man in the Arena’, episode two in that series focuses on the New Englands Patriots team, and how they build a dynasty when winning three Superbowls in four seasons between 2001-2004.

Tedy Bruschi, a linebacker with the Patriots for 13 seasons, and one of the primary leaders on that team spoke in that episode of how the Patriots were always able to strike that ideal balance of knowing deep down that they were better than anyone else, but being humble and disciplined enough to ensure how they stayed that way.

“When you can balance that ‘One game at a time, blah, blah, blah,’ with that sense deep down that you know as a team, ‘We’re the best that there is’, you know you’re in business,” said Bruschi. “It’s a delicate balance of having those two types of mentality and knowing when to bring them out. The expectation was to win every game. Because we knew we could.”

The Patriots had the best players, including a young future Hall of Fame quarterback in Brady. They worked harder than everyone else but Brady also elaborated on what drove their greatness as they constructed that dynasty.

‘Everyone says, ‘The Patriots bend the rules’,” said Brady. “That’s not what the secret was. We just ignored the noise. We were the edgers. We did have the edge. We outworked you. We outcompeted you. And then when the chance came, we outwilled you.”

In so many ways, this Limerick team is similar in how they have gone about constructing their greatness and their right to their place in the pantheon as one of the greatest teams in hurling history.

They have the best players. They are the most physical and powerful team in the country. Limerick have a superb manager and coaching team. They believe that they work harder than everyone else.

“We have a fantastic bunch who dedicate the entirety of their lives to hurling from when they get up in the morning to when they go to bed at night,” said John Kiely after Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

“They are such a tight bunch, they gel so well, better than any group I have experienced before or will again. That is vital in the telling moments, that knowledge that they can trust each other. They hold themselves accountable. There is great honesty which is a vital trait.”

Limerick just found a way but the most satisfying manner of how they secured the three-in-a-row was how they outwilled Kilkenny.

This victory extended their unbeaten championship run to 16 games, but this year was always going to present them with different challenges than the last two seasons. In 2020 and 2021, Limerick played just nine championship matches. But a return to the round-robin format saw them having to play seven games to win this All-Ireland.

Limerick also had to deal with more injuries this year, with Peter Casey returning from a cruciate and Cian Lynch effectively missing the whole championship.

And yet, Limerick have still thrived. Limerick are now operating at the level that Kilkenny set in their pomp under Brian Cody, when it was always about more than just another win, another title.

That Kilkenny team achieved everything possible but their most important legacy lay not simply in the medals won or the glory gained – it was about the attitude instilled in the group, the standards demanded, the example set by the Kilkenny squad as an entity.

INSULTED

Kilkenny were almost insulted by the perennial questions about their hunger and appetite for more success. When a similar question was put to Limerick captain Declan Hannon before the Munster final, his response carried those same echoes.

“We’ve been asked about the appetite and hunger and if it’s still there and it most certainly is,” said Hannon. “People are giving everything that they have.”

Teams hit them with everything and Limerick still consistently found the answers. When Richie Hogan levelled the match in the 63rd minute with a brilliant point, Limerick suddenly found themselves in a position this team had never been in before during normal time of their three previous All-Ireland finals, under pressure as the clock entered the red zone in normal time, and with the opposition having built up what looked like an irresistible level of momentum.

Limerick’s response was to hit five unanswered points. Different players stepped up, just as they had all season.

Declan Hannon of Limerick after completing three in a row. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Limerick only won seven of the 20 long balls played into their full-forward line and mined just 0-3 off that possession. Yet when their full-forward line was struggling, their half-forward line came up with the goods.

Gearóid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes and Tom Morrissey had a combined 45 possessions and 19 shots, which amounted to a colossal 1-13, along with a combined seven assists. All three won a staggering 17 puck-outs.

In their last four games, the opposition had more shots (in normal time) but Limerick turned that stat around, having six more shots (45-39) than Kilkenny. Crucially, their conversion rate was 71%, with that number coming in at 63% from play.

Towards the end of that late scoring surge on Sunday, that thunderous war cry boomed around the stadium. 'LIMERICK. LIMERICK. LIMERICK’.

The game was still alive. Limerick still had to see it out but that devastating late scoring burst let Kilkenny – and everyone else – know that this hurling terrain is now emphatically ruled and dominated by Limerick.

And that this dynasty is still being constructed.