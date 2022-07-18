Danny Murphy: Cork City players must improve attitude and stop blaming others 

CORK City Women’s manager Danny Murphy has again criticised the attitude of his players after they suffered their 13th loss of the league season against Galway on Saturday in just their 16th fixture.

The match was all but over after just nine minutes as City conceded from three corners before they eventually fell to a 5-1 humbling.

It’s now three league defeats out of four since Murphy took over as boss and speaking to The Echo on the bus journey home, he called on his squad to either play the way he would like or else they can move on.

“If people don’t want to be here and play under the way I want to do things then they can go and find a different club,” warned Murphy.

“I just feel that there was a lack of desire to win headers and win tackles in the first half.

“Two or three of the girls actually did it but you can’t just have two or three doing it, everyone has got to do it as a team.

We had taken five steps forward as a team but now we have just taken 10 steps back and that’s probably a big reason why we are where we are.

“It’s always somebody else’s fault, we have got to take responsibility for the game.

“I look at their captain (Galway’ Julie-Ann Russell) and she’s an Ireland international for a reason.

“She works hard, she did not stop running, she won every tackle, every header and if you want to play at an international level - which some of our girls say they want to do - then she is your benchmark.

“Maybe I could have set them up right for the set-pieces but I will look back at the game and I will analyse it and I will see what I can do better.

IMPROVE

“But the girls don’t do that. They won’t look back at their game. What did we do well here? What can we improve on? They don’t watch back their games so how are they ever going to improve and get better?

“It’s not my responsibility to make them watch the game back. They have got to want to go back and watch it, they have got to want to improve, they have got to want to work hard. I don’t know if they have got the desire to want to do that. We are going to meet and chat about things and go through it.

“If they don’t want to be here they can leave, go somewhere else and I’ll use one of the under 19s because I’m not going to sit there and watch games like that.

“Out of the four games I have had, I had to watch two games where we don’t run around and work hard. We have done it once.”