Cork Draghunting: Slievemish Spring shows his class at Glenville

THE beautiful weather certainly brought the crowds flocking to Glenville for the annual All-Ireland Heat draghunts that saw entries from Kerry and Cavan associations.

There were four heats in the Senior grade that saw 24 hounds qualify for the final.

In the opening heat, championship leader Slievemish Spring gave an exhibition of running to cross the tape ahead of the IHT duo of Guinness and Northern Belle.

Reigning champion Authority also showed his likeness for the course and he found a good turn of foot to win the second heat in front of Tiger of the IHT and Jamie’s Lady of Clogheen.

Little Miss is slowly coming back to form for Griffin United trainer Donal O’Donovan and she bounced back with an impressive win the third heat crossing the tape ahead of Rock on Boy of Shanakiel Harriers and Calvin’s Lad of Mayfield.

The final Senior heat brought a good performance from Blue Lad of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers who held off Jase Star of Mayfield and Northern Daisy of the IHT.

The Puppy Final had an intriguing line up and it proved a great day for Mayfield trainer Denise Rall whose progressive youngster Magic’s Beauty landed the spoils.

In a driving finish the Mayfield hound came from behind to finish like a scolded cat and deny the Kerry Portmagee entry Snowball with Naoi from the IHT snatching third ticket.

Denise Rall, fresh from training the Puppy winner, didn’t have to wait long to complete a big day double as her veteran Magic’s Lad continued with his good recent rich vein of form.

In a good finish, the winner saw off Laddie from the INDHA association in Cavan with Martina and Don McGrath’s Max Lad of Northern Hunt in third place.

The biggest race of the day was the Senior final and Slievemish Spring completed the treble of All Ireland Heats as he became the first hound to win at Cavan, Kerry and Cork.

This athletic hound showed his class when he won by a sizeable margin from Little Miss and Blue Lad.

Trained by Damien Wade the Clogheen trainer was naturally elated with his hound's devastating turn of foot.

Wade said: “To win in three counties is not easy but when you have a genuine hound you always have a chance.”

Denise Rall and family of Mayfield Harriers who completed a Puppy and Veteran double in the All Ireland Heat finals at Glenville.

RESULTS

Heat 1: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Northern Belle (IHT); 4. Kerry Star (Griffin Utd); 5. Time Will Tell Shanakiel Harriers).

Heat 2: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Tiger ( IHT); 3. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen);4. Caomihe’s Boy (Griffin Utd); 5. The Performer (INDHA); 6. Speculate (Shanakiel Harriers).

Heat 3: 1. Little Miss (Griffin Utd); 2. Rock On Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 6. Too Hot To Handle (INDHA).

Heat 4: 1. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Jase Star (Mayfield); 3. Northern Daisy (IHT); 4. Midday Charmer (Mayfield); 5. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 6 Magnum (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers)

Puppy Final: 1. Magics Beauty (Mayfield); 2. Snowball (Kerry Association); 3. Naoi (IHT);4. Sean T (Griffin United); 5. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 6. Diamond (IHT).

Veterans Final: 1. Magics Lad (Mayfield); 2nd Laddie (INDHA); 3.Max Lad (Northern Hunt);4. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers

Senior Final: 1. Slevemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Little Miss (Griffin United); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carriglaine Harriers); 4. Northern Belle (IHT); 5. Guinness (IHT); 6. Jase Star (Mayfield).