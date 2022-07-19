Colin Healy: With 11 games left Cork City fans have a key role to play

“A DRAW was probably a fair result,” was Colin Healy’s honest assessment shortly after his Cork City side was held to a 0-0 draw by Galway United at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

John Caulfield’s team were forced to play with a man less for 75 minutes - plus injury time - following the dismissal of Ed McCarthy early in the first half but City just couldn’t find a way to break down their resilient automatic promotion rivals.

“We didn’t start great,” continued Healy. “I thought Galway started the better side and then with Ed getting sent off it was a setback for them and they defended.

“But overall I just didn’t think that we worked the ball as well as we should have against ten men and that’s why we didn’t get as many chances as we would’ve liked.”

Asked why he thinks City didn’t start this top-of-the-table clash well, Healy replied; “I don’t know, I don’t know.

“Galway came out, they came quickly and we were sloppy in possession, we were giving the ball away under no pressure and sometimes that happens.

“Sometimes it takes a small bit longer to settle into the game but with Ed getting sent off it settled us down, we got more possession but we probably weren’t ruthless enough, we weren’t clinical enough to get the win.

“We had a few chances in the second half but one or two of them were from longer distances and crosses from wider areas and that’s what happens when they sit back in a low block.

FRUSTRATING

“We just couldn’t get that goal tonight. It’s just a small bit frustrating because I thought we could have been better in possession and our decision-making in the final third could have been better and I think that’s why we didn’t get the three points.

“It’s just frustrating and disappointing that we didn’t get the three points but we will go again.

“We have a big game against Wexford next week.”

The Rebel Army’s momentum in the first 45 was also affected by the injuries suffered by centre-back Ally Gilchrist and goalkeeper David Harrington.

“It’s his knee so we will have to see what he’s like,” added Healy. “Jimmy Corcoran came in and he was very good, he’s an excellent goalkeeper so it’s always good to have a fella like that behind Harri.

“We are lucky to have him.

“I’m not too sure about Ally, I will have to wait and see. I think it’s his hamstring, it could be something similar to the Longford game.

“I don’t know the extent of it now so we will have to see.”

Galway United manager John Caulfield shakes hands with Cork City's Cian Coleman. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But it wasn’t all bad news on the night as an incredible crowd of 6,393 were in attendance at the Cross to see City keep another clean sheet, extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches and remain a point clear at the top of the first division with a game in hand.

“Fantastic. It’s great to see, it’s great to have that down in Cork to be getting over six thousand.

“It’s just from my point of view, and from the players, it’s just disappointing that we didn’t get the three points and give them the goal that they wanted.

“But it’s a credit to them and we appreciate them coming out. That’s what we want to see.

We want to see that every time we play home games but it’s up to us and the players to go out and perform to get these fans in.

“There’s 11 games left so we will keep going, we are still top and we have got a game in hand so we go to Wexford now for a big game,” concluded Healy.