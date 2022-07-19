CWSSL: Aoife O’Brien’s late strike sees Springfield Ramblers beat Lakewood

Springfield Ramblers 2 Lakewood 1

SPRINGFIELD RAMBLERS increased the gap over Lakewood to six points with two games remaining in CWSSL Senior Premier season at Cobh as the battle for runners-up spot and third position goes down to the wire.

This was a classic third against fourth encounter with very little separating the teams throughout the match, with both sides having periods of dominance with both sets of defenders holding firm and letting very little through.

It was the home side who had the early chances with two chances in the fourth minute from Aoife O’Brien and Tiffany Taylor, both of which were held by Lauren Murphy in the Lakewood goal while Lakewood’s first chance came moments later with Cliona Barrett’s long range effort covered by the Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly.

Springfield’s O’Brien was denied again by Murphy while Springfield keeper O’Reilly did well to grab the ball ahead of Lakewood’s Michelle McNally as both teams were attempting to break through.

The deadlock was broken in the 16th minute when a high ball from outside the area deceived the Springfield defenders and fell to Lakewood’s Ali Roach who controlled the ball and drove the ball into the far corner to give the visitors the lead.

However, their lead was short-lived as within six minutes Springfield drew level when Katelyn Brandao chipped the keeper from outside the area to bring the sides level and remained that way up to the break.

Springfield almost took the lead within the first minute of the second half as two crosses went across the face of the goal without getting the vital touch and had another chance moments later which went over the bar.

Springfield keeper O’Reilly made a brilliant double save from Amy O’Carroll and Val Leahy in the 54th minute while at the other end Springfields Brandao and Jess Geasley had chances that went wide as both teams looked for the all-important second goal.

Lakewood thought they had taken the lead in the 65th minute only to be disallowed and had another chance from Leahy moments later only for her effort well saved by O’Reilly who was having an outstanding game in between the posts.

Both teams had spells of dominance but were met by solid back lines who were letting very little through, but by the 82nd minute, Springfield took the lead for the first time in the match when O’Brien met Taylor’s pass in the centre and duly scored from 15 yards to give the home side the lead.

Lakewood pressed forward in an effort to get back into the game, O’Carroll’s effort forcing keeper O’Reilly into a diving one-handed save while at the other end O’Brien had a chance to wrap up the result for Springfield only to see her effort go wide, but moments later the whistle blew as Springfield claimed all three points at a vital stage of the season.

Lakewood before the recent game. Picture: Howard Crowdy

SPRINGFIELD: Amy O’Reilly, Robyn O’Sullivan, Caitlyn Mulcahy, Jess Geasley, Melanie Fortier, Louise Burke, Tiffany Taylor, Katelyn Brandao, Kerry Hancock, Aoife O’Brien, Amy Burns, Mary McDonnell, Katie McAll Walsh

LAKEWOOD: Lauren Murphy, Cliona Barrett, Amy Lynch, Ali Brady, Ciara Lee, Holly Kierans, Amy O’Carroll, Grace Oldham, Emer Knightly, Michelle McNally, Ali Roache, Saoirse McGuinness, Val Leahy

Referee: Darren O’Sullivan.