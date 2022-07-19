Carbery Rangers captain Thomas O’Rourke: We need to push on again

Carbery Rangers take on Carrigaline in their 2022 Cork PSFC opener with captain Thomas O’Rourke hoping for an improvement on last year’s results.

O’Rourke will captain Carbery Rangers in the Cork PSFC for the first time this year. It is a role the versatile player is relishing.

Following two difficult Covid-affected years, the 27-year-old Accountant with Crowley’s DFK in Cork is looking forward to the West Cork club’s championship opener against Carrigaline.

“We would have experienced completely disjointed seasons in 2020 and 2021,” he admitted.

“It has been a return to normality this year. That’s because we completed a full pre-season, completed our league games and had a proper run-in to the championship.

“Everyone in the Carbery Rangers setup is in a much better place. There can be no excuses, nothing like that. This year, we have completed all our preparations in time for our first round match.”

More than anything else this year, O’Rourke and his team mates are eager to make up for 2021’s surprising return of three groups losses out of three.

An opening day six-point loss to Éire Óg was followed by two one-point reversals at the hands of west Cork rivals Newcestown and Castlehaven.

Such is the raising of standards in the Cork PSFC, and all grades across the county, that all three of those results could easily have gone Rangers’ way.

“We felt we were competitive in all three games even though the Éire Óg one got a bit away from us in the end alright. Against Newcestown and Castlehaven, those were two one-point defeats. Any given day in a championship match, it is small things that swing the result in your favour.

Carbery Rangers are not making any excuses. We know we were not at our best last year. There is a lot to improve on and everyone is looking forward to the Carrigaline game right now.

"Trying to get a win to start our campaign off on in a positive way is all we are focused on.”

The outcome of that Carrigaline encounter could prove crucial to Rangers’ hopes of advancing beyond the group stages. That’s because the west Cork side’s two other group matches involve a repeat meeting with Éire Óg and reigning county champions St Finbarr’s.

“Since the championship structures were made, you no longer get what might be construed as ‘soft game’ anymore,” O’Rourke commented.

“I remember starting out back in 2011 and there was something like 26 teams playing in the senior grade in Cork at that time.

LEVELS

“The levels of some of the teams you might play in the earlier rounds would have been a way off what we are facing now in the new 12-team competition. Divisions and Colleges are involved as well, so there is no easy group game anymore.

“Standards have certainly been raised. Carbery Rangers would have experienced that over the last two years. You are playing local derbies and teams closer to your level.

“It makes for a competitive competition and makes it tough to get out of your group. Just look at the three opponents we have this year again. There will be nothing easy.”

Starting with Carrigaline, Carbery Rangers have three difficult games to negotiate if they wish to progress in this year’s Cork PSFC.