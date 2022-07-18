Irish soccer star Saoirse Noonan on her greatest football game for Cork

MY first touch in senior inter-county championship football was a penalty in the 2018 Munster final against Kerry. It was already proving to be one of the most hectic days of my life long before I placed the ball on the penalty spot.

My mam, Deirdre, and dad, Peter, travel to every single football or soccer game that I play.

My grandad, Noel O’Callaghan, is another family member who never misses a game, especially when I am wearing the famous Cork jersey. Unfortunately, Grandad was in hospital around the time of that 2018 provincial final.

To line out in a Munster senior championship decider and make my senior debut against Kerry without my grandad there was hugely upsetting.

The dressing room was full to the brim with Cork players and very clammy before we headed out on to the CIT pitch. That day was one of the hottest of the summer with the temperatures hitting the high twenties and a thick, heavy air hanging over the pitch.

The Cork panel exited the dressing room and jogged to the far side of the pitch that faces the main stand.

There was already a huge crowd of Cork and Kerry supporters on their way in and everyone seemed to be wearing sunglasses.

Our warm-up was intense and you could hear one or two players gasping for air and trying to get used to the humid conditions as we went through each drill. The pitch was like a rock and the ball rebounded high off the ground every time you bounced it. I remember thinking I didn’t need to warm up as I was already drenched in sweat by the time I finished my first jog.

Having finished our pre-match routine, the Cork panel trotted across towards the tunnel underneath the main stand that led to the dressing rooms. An opportunity to get out from under a baking hot sun was appealing. There was a positive, determined, vibe within our group, a real sense of purpose. You could feel it. You could tell everyone was up for this game. Everyone wanted to beat Kerry.

The shouts of encouragement grew louder as we neared the tunnel and that was the moment I glanced up and saw my Granddad standing at the top of the steps. Oh my good God, he’s here? What the hell is going on?

Turns out Grandad Noel decided to sign himself out of hospital on the morning of the final. My uncles collected him and brought him to CIT. There was no way he was going to miss it.

Grandad knew what playing for the Cork seniors meant to me and nothing was going to stop him from being there.

Delighted, emotional, shocked but above all thrilled that my Granddad was in the ground, I entered the dressing room, sat down and immediately began focussing on the job at hand. It was time to concentrate and make sure I’d be ready if or when I was called upon. Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald, the Cork players, family, friends and especially my Grandad were counting on me. This was no time to lose focus.

Before throw-in, I took my seat on the substitutes bench and tried not to look at my Grandad because I knew I’d get distracted. A little wave to my Dad was enough. He is the person I always looked to before a game no matter where it was on. Finding Dad in the crowd always helped settle me down.

This was it. Even though I wasn’t starting, getting on the Cork senior panel and making the bench for a Munster final was an achievement in itself. I’d come a long way and was hoping I’d get a chance to repay all the people that helped me get to this position.

There is a picture of my sister Aoibhe and I at home receiving street-league medals from Ephie Fitzgerald when she was around 8 years old. That just shows how involved in Ephie has been in the GAA and my playing career when I was growing up.

Ephie believed in me from day one and that I was worth calling up to an established Cork senior football panel. They had already completed their league campaign but Ephie saw merit in bringing me in for the championship. Giving me, someone who hadn’t been involved with the Cork seniors up to that point, a chance to play in the 2018 Munster final meant a lot and underlined how much Ephie trusted me.

From day one, he was understanding about my need to balance both football and soccer. I say this to everybody but my world would have been completely different without Ephie Fitzgerald as my Cork senior manager or Rónán Collins as my Cork City Women FC’s manager. It was just my good fortune to have had two such understanding individuals help me out when it came to playing the two sports and managing the demands on my time.

Soccer and football have always been the sports I enjoyed the most growing up. That’s not to say I didn’t try and enjoy other sports but soccer and football were the ones for me. Back then, I never thought I would realise my dreams of playing for Cork in an All-Ireland senior final or representing my country at international level.

I would have been going to matches with my dad from the age of about four and always with a ball at my feet.

I loved watching the Cork ladies footballers when I was growing up, especially Valerie Mulcahy. She was my favourite player. I also loved playing football for Nemo Rangers. Some of the happiest days of my life were as a child and adult togged out in the Nemo jersey. The club were always very good to me.

Even though my Grandad was in the stand, my first experience of a Munster final was not going well.

Cork were down 2-6 to 1-5 to Kerry at half-time. Our strength and conditioning coach, Michelle Dullea, took all the substitutes out on the pitch and put us through another warmup. Some of Michelle’s half-time warmups could be harder than fitness tests.

Then, out of nowhere, Cork selector James Masters called out to Michelle and told her to get Saoirse Noonan ready. The adrenaline was pumping through my body as Michelle put me through another series of runs in the stifling heat. I was out of breath and getting a bit worked up but settled down before re-entering the dressing room.

The start of the second half was a complete blur. Ciara O’Sullivan scored an absolute wonder goal and I raced on to the pitch shortly after. My first appearance for the Cork seniors.

Next thing we were awarded a penalty and the ball was thrust into my hands. What the hell?

A thousand thoughts raced through my head while placing the ball on the spot. I used to train with both Cork seniors and Cork City on Friday nights in CIT and would jump the fence to join up with the football training after soccer.

So, it was a case of reminding myself that I was used to this pitch and both sets of goals. Relax and get the penalty on target. Zoning out of the whole occasion, I stepped forward and scored a goal with my first touch. Maybe if I’d missed, that game and my football career might have turned out a lot differently, I don’t know. It is a moment I’ll never forget and the confidence boost I needed to prove that I could play at senior inter-county level.

My second goal came about after Ciara O’Sullivan ran 40 yards with the ball. Instinctively, I knew she’d pass it to me and was waiting for the right moment to pounce. It was going to be another goal as soon as I gained possession.

My confidence was absolutely soaring after I finished to the net for a second time. It was another important moment as it gave Cork confidence to pull away from Kerry. We won convincingly in the end and it was a lovely feeling to lift a trophy in my debut appearance for the Cork seniors.

I went over to my Grandad immediately after the final whistle, hugged him and asked what the hell he was doing here when he was supposed to be in hospital? He laughed and told me he wouldn’t have missed it for the world. My two uncles Pól and Traolach O’Callaghan, Mam, Dad, my sister Aoibhe and brother Eóin were all there that day in CIT. That’s why defeating Kerry and my performance were so important.

It gave me the confidence to push on and confirmed that I belonged. I could contribute to what was already a successful Cork setup.

