Cobh Ramblers continue to struggle with another poor performance and big loss against Waterford

COBH RAMBLERS struggles in the 2022 League Of Ireland First Division season continued after a thumping at the hands of Waterford last Friday night.

It was another night which indicated that newly appointed Ramblers manager Shane Keegan has a pretty big job on his hands to turn things around at the St Colman’s Park club.

“Incredibly disappointed,” Keegan said to The Echo after his side’s heavy defeat to Waterford.

“There is absolutely zero point in finger pointing or anything like that. We just have to figure out how we are going to turn it around and improve it.

“The only way in the world we turn this around and find a bit of form between now and the end of the season is to do it collectively.”

Cobh have a mouth-watering FAI Cup tie at home to Cork City in a few weeks’ time which will capture the imagination on Leeside, with the Ramblers players sure to be hoping to cause an upset.

Other than that the league does at this stage look like essentially only pride to play for, while putting structures in place to ensure a much better 2023 season for certain in the league.

What is realistic for Ramblers for the remainder of the 2022 First Division season, with eleven league games remaining, in relation to the First Division as far as Keegan is concerned?

Cobh Ramblers' Brendain Frahill and Waterford's Cian Kavanagh, battle in the air during their SSE Airtricity League Division 1 clash at St Colman's Park.

“A couple of decent results goes without saying. We knew there was going to be no kind of magic wand or anything here that would be shook so we didn’t.

“But at the same time, we have to believe that we are capable of picking up some results.

“At the same time you can’t just write off the teams that are in the top three. They are the games you should be licking your lips and relishing because it is kind of a no lose situation in the games like that.

“But we have to try and get a small bit of a bounce, so there is a bit of positivity heading into the end of the season, that you can then roll on through into the following year.

“We have made no bones about it, neither myself or at board level, that next season is very much at the forefront of our minds.

“But I think to get things in place for a good start to next season, requires you showing some signs this year of things moving in the right direction.”

Cobh will hope to put an end to their poor run of form next week at home to Bray Wanderers.

Meanwhile, defender Ben O’Riordan has departed Cobh to sign for Treaty United.

Joining the St Colman’s Park club in 2015, O’Riordan made over 140 first team appearances in Ramblers colours.